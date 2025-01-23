iPhone SE 4 India price: Upcoming mid-ranger Apple powerhouse expected to cost…

iPhone SE 4 will be equipped with a powerful chipset and 8GB of RAM, ensuring it can handle demanding tasks and multitasking with ease.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jan 23 2025, 10:27 IST
iPhone SE 4 India price: Upcoming mid-ranger Apple powerhouse expected to cost…
iPhone SE 4 is expected to be the first in its class to come pre-loaded with Apple Intelligence, a suite of artificial intelligence tools designed to improve user experience and functionality. (IceUniverse)

iPhone SE 4 is quickly becoming one of the most eagerly anticipated smartphones in the tech world, with many potential buyers already counting down the months until its expected launch in March 2025. According to recent reports, the iPhone SE 4 will introduce a series of significant changes that could reshape Apple's budget-friendly smartphone lineup.

Price and Design Changes

Sources suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will be priced at around $500 (approximately £410 or 42,700), making it an affordable option within the premium smartphone category. One of the most notable shifts will be in the device's design, which is expected to mirror the forthcoming iPhone 16 series. For the first time, the SE 4 will feature an all-screen display, removing the iconic Home Button. The device will also adopt Face ID, moving away from the Touch ID feature that has been synonymous with the SE range.

With this new design, the iPhone SE 4's display size is set to increase from the current 4.7-inch screen to a more spacious 6.06 inches, offering users an enhanced viewing experience. This change represents a significant upgrade for those who have long appreciated the SE series for its compact form factor.

Advanced Features and AI Integration

iPhone SE 4 is expected to be the first in its class to come pre-loaded with Apple Intelligence, a suite of artificial intelligence tools designed to improve user experience and functionality. While the AI was originally set to debut with the iPhone 16 series in November 2024, it was delayed and is now available with iOS 18.1. The SE 4 will feature this cutting-edge technology, providing users with smarter features such as predictive text, enhanced camera capabilities, and more efficient device performance.

In terms of performance, the iPhone SE 4 will be equipped with a powerful chipset and 8GB of RAM, ensuring it can handle demanding tasks and multitasking with ease. This aligns with Apple Intelligence's requirement for at least 8GB of RAM, setting the SE 4 apart from its predecessors.

USB-C Port and 5G Connectivity

Another major shift for the iPhone SE 4 is the introduction of a USB-C charging port, as Apple moves away from its traditional Lightning port. This will make the SE 4 the first mid-range iPhone to feature USB-C, aligning it with other Apple devices, including the latest iPads and Macs.

Additionally, the SE 4 is expected to be the first iPhone to feature Apple's in-house 5G modem. This move is part of Apple's strategy to gradually replace Qualcomm's 5G chipset with its own technology, providing better integration and improved performance for users.

With a fresh design, advanced features, and an affordable price point, the iPhone SE 4 is poised to be a game-changer for Apple's mid-range smartphone market.

First Published Date: 23 Jan, 10:27 IST
