iPhone SE 4 launch date prediction, specs, price, and more: Know what’s coming

Apple iPhone SE 4 is reportedly under works as the new affordable offering from the tech giant. Two years back we saw the iPhone SE 3, now the rumours around the iPhone SE 4 have been circulating, hinting towards an imminent launch soon. Apple is launching the iPhone 16 series on September 9, 2024, however, there is no expected launch timeline for the iPhone SE 4, since it could be launched any time of the year. To gain more understanding of what is coming, let's check out its expected launch date, specifications, price, and more.

iPhone SE 4 launch date

Several rumours over the months have speculated that the iPhone SE 4 could debut in March 2025 or May 2025. However, a recent Bloomberg report highlighted that Apple is running low on inventory, which may compel the company to launch the iPhone SE 4 alongside the iPhone 16.

Although it is highly unlikely that the iPhone SE 4 could be launched this early, Apple has a way of surprising its consumers. Therefore, we must be ready for any expected surprises.

iPhone SE 4 specs (Expected)

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the iPhone SE 4 could replicate the iPhone 14 in terms of design with a 6.1-inch display with ProMotion technology. Although, it will retain the single rear camera setup. Additionally, the smartphone may also get a Dynamic Island, Action Button, and USB-C port. The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature a 48MP main camera which is a significant upgrade over the 12MP camera in the iPhone SE 3.

The smartphone will likely offer 6GB or 8GB RAM and it is expected to be powered by the A18 processor, allowing the smartphone to support Apple Intelligence. The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to get a battery upgrade from the iPhone SE 3's 3279mAh battery.

iPhone SE 4 Price expectations

The iPhone SE 3 was launched at a starting price of $429, however, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced between $499 and $549, considering the expected software, design, and camera upgrades.

However, note that the above-mentioned released date and specifications are based on rumours and speculations. Therefore, we must wait for the official announcement to know what's coming.

