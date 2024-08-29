iPhone SE 4 launch details: How Apple could end up killing most Android mid-range mobiles

iPhone SE 4 launch may happen in early 2025 with Apple Intelligence: iPhone SE 4 could shape up to be one of the best value phones by Apple, and in the market at large, thanks to one major addition: Apple Intelligence. This will likely be made possible through the latest Apple hardware, and potentially an upgrade to 8GB RAM, as reported by Ming-Chi Kuo. For those unaware, the Apple iPhone SE has been the tech giant's entry-level device for several years now, and so far, we have seen three generations of it (the last model was released in 2022). This means a new model is due, and it could end up resembling the iPhone 14 and iPhone 16.

More about Apple iPhone SE 4 Apple iPhone SE 4 White

White 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.1 inches Display Size See full Specifications

iPhone SE 4 Launch Tipped: Reports Suggest iPhone SE 4 with Apple Intelligence Could Be A Reality

At present, if you want to try Apple Intelligence AI, your only option is to buy the iPhone 15 Pro, and in a few days, the iPhone 16 series. However, recent reports, including one from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, detail how the next iPhone SE could feature Apple Intelligence as well, when it launches sometime in “the beginning of 2025.” This is further corroborated by Ming-Chi Kuo, who stated earlier today that the Apple iPhone SE 4, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Pro are all expected to come with 8GB RAM in 2025.

8GB RAM is widely considered to be the bare minimum required to support Apple Intelligence AI, which is allegedly one of the reasons why the vanilla iPhone 15, with its 6GB RAM, cannot run Apple Intelligence.

Simply put, this means that you could get a highly capable AI-powered device for around $500, or ₹50,000, which is likely to prove a nightmare for most mid-range Android devices. Why? Simply because most mid-range Android phones still don't offer a feature-rich AI experience; many include just a few basic tricks, whereas Apple may aim to deliver the full experience. This could drive sales big-time for Apple.

iPhone SE 4 Launch: What More To Expect

Apple iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to ditch the large bezels in favour of a more modern iPhone 14-like design, with Face ID instead of Touch ID. However, apart from the dual cameras, it is expected to have a single camera on the back. It remains unclear whether Apple will include the Dynamic Island or opt for the good old notch, but so far, renders have shown a notch cutout.

Additionally, reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 could feature the Action Button, USB-C, and even a new Apple-made 5G modem.