iPhone SE 4 launch in 2025: Why you should not buy iPhone 15 even at a discount

Know why you should skip buying the iPhone 15 at the upcoming festive sale and wait for the iPhone SE 4 to launch next year. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 13:49 IST
Check out the 5 reasons why you should wait for the iPhone SE 4 and skip the iPhone 15. (Apple Hub)

The iPhone 16 series launch is on September 9, 2024. With the new generation iPhone launching, the prices for older generations of iPhones may drastically drop across e-commerce platforms. Therefore, many smartphone buyers must be aiming to buy last year's iPhone 15 model since it will be available at a huge discounted price. However, with Apple's affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4 launching in March next year, buyers must skip buying the iPhone 15 at a discounted price. Here are the reasons why you should wait for an iPhone SE 4. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, iPhone 16 design and more at just Rs…

Why wait for iPhone SE 4 and skip buying iPhone 15

Since the festive season is near with the e-commerce website starting its biggest sale, iPhone 15 is expected to get a huge price cut. However, with the iPhone SE 4 launching soon, the iPhone 15 may not be the right option for you as it lacks several new advanced features in comparison to what is expected to feature in the upcoming iPhone SE 4. Here are 5 reasons why you should skip buying the iPhone 15 at a discounted price and get the iPhone SE 4 next year:

Also read: iPhone SE 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: Here's why


1. iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with an iPhone 14-like design which is very similar to last year's iPhone 15. Additionally, rumours suggest that Apple has been working on a new SE series design, which will give the iPhone a refreshed look over the basic iPhone 15.

2. iPhone SE 4 will likely feature the Dynamic Island similar to the iPhone 15. Additionally, it may also come with an Action Button which also features in the iPhone 15 Pro models. Therefore, Apple is expected to provide these Pro-like features at an affordable price. 

3. The iPhone 15 is powered by an A16 Bionic chipset which was launched with the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, the iPhone SE 4 may feature a new generation chipset, supposedly A17 Pro or the A18 which is expected to be integrated into the upcoming standard iPhone 16 model. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 likely to be more powerful than iPhone 15, to get design and features from iPhone 16

4. Therefore, with a new chipset, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to have better performance than the iPhone 15. Additionally, the iPhone 15 will miss out on Apple Intelligence, which is the company's suite of AI features. However, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to support AI-powered features due to its powerful chipset and greater RAM storage. 

5. Lastly, in terms of camera performance, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to get a single rear camera in comparison to the iPhone 15 dual camera setup. However, the SE model is expected to have a similar 48MP main camera as the iPhone 15, delivering a similar image quality. 

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 13:49 IST
