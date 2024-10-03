 iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: 3 reasons new iPhone may stand out in the mid-range segment | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: 3 reasons new iPhone may stand out in the mid-range segment

iPhone SE 4 to become a popular mid-range smartphone for these 3 biggest reasons, know what Apple has planned. 

iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: 3 reasons new iPhone may stand out in the mid-range segment
iPhone SE 4 launching early in 2025, know what upgrades are expected. (Ming-Chi Kuo)

Apple is reported to have innovative plans for 2025, as several new devices with significant upgrades have lined up to make their debut. One such device is the new generation iPhone SE which will likely be announced in the higher mid-range smartphone market. Recently, Apple analyst Mark Gurman revealed that Apple will likely launch the iPhone SE 4 early in 2025 alongside the new-gen iPad Air. 

With leaks and rumours about the iPhone SE 4 growing, we believe that this could be one of the best mid-range smartphones of 2025, which may also entice Android users to switch, here 3 reasons why. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 could get a powerful single-lens camera - Why it could be enough

iPhone SE 4 launch: 3 Reasons it will become the gaming changing mid-ranger

Design and display upgrades

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to get a major design overhaul in comparison to its predecessor. The smartphone will likely get a design similar to the iPhone 14 with a smaller notch, no physical Home button, and slimmer bezels. However, it will be lightweight and slim, considering it will be it will be announced in the affordable segment. On the other hand, the iPhone SE 4 is also expected to feature an OLED display, which may come as a bigger upgrade. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why the powerful mid-ranger may be game changer for Apple

Major performance boost 

Earlier, it was speculated that the iPhone SE 4 will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset. However, new rumours suggest that it will likely be equipped with an A18 chip which currently powers the iPhone 16 standard models. Alongside a powerful chipset, the smartphone may also offer 8GB RAM. Therefore, the iPhone may possess AI capabilities with Apple Intelligence. 

Software, connectivity, camera  upgrades

During launch, the iPhone SE 4 may run on iOS 18 which offers several customisation features for users to play around. On the other hand, the new OS upgrade will allow users to get access to new features which also exist in Android devices. Rumours also suggest that the smartphone will likely get a single-rear camera with 48MP resolution, similar to what the iPhone 15 main camera offers.

Apart from major upgrades, iPhone SE 4 will likely support a USB-C port, Apple's in-house 5G modem chip, enabling the company to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm.

