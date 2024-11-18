iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: 5 key upgrades that you can expect

Over the past few months, we have been hearing several leaks surrounding Apple's next year products such as the iPhone SE 4, iPhone 17 series, MacBook Air, and others. While there are several products lined up to launch next year, the new generation iPhone SE is one of the most awaited products. Apple will finally announce the SE-series model after 3 years in 2025. Therefore, it may get significant upgrades and changes in comparison to its predecessor. Therefore, know about these 5 expected upgrades for the iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 launch: 5 rumoured upgrades

New design, bigger and better display: Apple is expected to bring a 6.1-inch OLED display with FaceID feature which is a significant upgrade from a 4.7-inch LDC display. Rumours suggest that the iPhone SE 4 may resemble the iPhone 14 in terms of design, however, it will stick with a single rear camera. Therefore, the new design may provide users with a flagship experience. Apple Intelligence: iPhone SE 4 will likely become the cheapest iPhone model to support Apple Intelligence. It is expected that the upcoming iPhone SE will be powered by an A18 chip with 8GB RAM, allowing compatibility to support AI. Therefore, it may offer features such as writing tools, notifications summaries, smarter Siri, and others. Apple's 5G modem: Apple is rumoured to announce its first 5G modem with iPhone SE 4. This move will allow the company to reduce dependence on Qualcomm for 5G modems as they are expensive. This new Apple modem is expected to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity. Camera and USB-C: The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to come with an upgraded rear and selfie camera. Reports suggest that the smartphone may feature a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera. Apart from this, the iPhone SE may also come with a USB-C port instead of a lighting port due to EU regulations. Price: with significant upgrades, Apple is expected to increase prices for the iPhone SE 4 during launch. The current model retails for $429, however, the new iPhone SE is expected to be priced at around $500. However, we may have to wait to know what's coming.

