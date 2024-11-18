iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: 5 key upgrades that you can expect

iPhone SE 4 will launch in early 2025, know about the top 5 upgrades Apple is expected to announce.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 18 2024, 10:40 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: 5 key upgrades that you can expect
iPhone SE 4 to get bigger upgrades, know what’s coming ahead of launch. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)

Over the past few months, we have been hearing several leaks surrounding Apple's next year products such as the iPhone SE 4, iPhone 17 series, MacBook Air, and others. While there are several products lined up to launch next year, the new generation iPhone SE is one of the most awaited products. Apple will finally announce the SE-series model after 3 years in 2025. Therefore, it may get significant upgrades and changes in comparison to its predecessor. Therefore, know about these 5 expected upgrades for the iPhone SE 4. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4, iPad Air and other products Apple likely to announce at next big event

More about Apple iPhone SE 4
Apple iPhone SE 4
  • White
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.1 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone SE 4 launch: 5 rumoured upgrades

  1. New design, bigger and better display: Apple is expected to bring a 6.1-inch OLED display with FaceID feature which is a significant upgrade from a 4.7-inch LDC display. Rumours suggest that the iPhone SE 4 may resemble the iPhone 14 in terms of design, however, it will stick with a single rear camera. Therefore, the new design may provide users with a flagship experience.
  2. Apple Intelligence: iPhone SE 4 will likely become the cheapest iPhone model to support Apple Intelligence. It is expected that the upcoming iPhone SE will be powered by an A18 chip with 8GB RAM, allowing compatibility to support AI. Therefore, it may offer features such as writing tools, notifications summaries, smarter Siri, and others. 
  3. Apple's 5G modem: Apple is rumoured to announce its first 5G modem with iPhone SE 4. This move will allow the company to reduce dependence on Qualcomm for  5G modems as they are expensive. This new Apple modem is expected to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity. 
  4. Camera and USB-C: The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to come with an upgraded rear and selfie camera. Reports suggest that the smartphone may feature a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera. Apart from this, the iPhone SE may also come with a USB-C port instead of a lighting port due to EU regulations. 
  5. Price: with significant upgrades, Apple is expected to increase prices for the iPhone SE 4 during launch. The current model retails for $429, however, the new iPhone SE is expected to be priced at around $500. However, we may have to wait to know what's coming. 

Also read: AQI in Delhi today: How to check on your iPhone or Android phone, step-by-step guide

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 10:40 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: 5 key upgrades that you can expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 15: Woodpecker x Groza Ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 15: Woodpecker x Groza Ring event
Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle
GTA 6

GTA 6 wishlist: 5 exciting features I hope Rockstar delivers
Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event

Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event
GTA 6

GTA 6 graphics could be inferior for Indian gamers. Here’s why

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets