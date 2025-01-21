iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: Affordable iPhone to feature Apple Intelligence, Dynamic Island

iPhone SE 4 has been in talks for quite some time as fans wait for Apple's affordable yet feature-filled smartphone. Earlier, the iPhone SE models were popularised for their compact size and affordability, now after three years the series is making a grand comeback this year. However, in a turn of events, the iPhone SE 4 display was tipped to feature a Dynamic Island instead of a Notch. On the other hand, we may get a confirmation for the SE model supporting Apple Intelligence that consists suit of AI features. Know more about what's coming ahead of the March 2025 launch.

Also read: Apple Spring Event 2025: iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and other expected launches

More about Apple iPhone SE 4 Apple iPhone SE 4 White

White 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.1 inches Display Size See full Specifications

iPhone SE 4 design

A recent post by Evan Blass (via 9To5Mac) which was made from a private account showcased code references and display images of upcoming devices including the iPhone SE 4, iPad Air M3, and iPad 11. The codes also highlighted a model with the name “iPhone SE” which raises concerns over rumours surrounding the new name “iPhone 16E.” Apart from the name, the new image for the smartphone also showcases Dynamic Island which contradicts the previous report surrounding a small display notch. In the post, Blass even said, “colour corrected the phone to highlight the dynamic island” to confirm the rumour.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch soon: Dummy units give first look at design, to miss out on

Therefore, this new leak may create several questions in buyers' minds as they contradict other leaks which we have been hearing about for months. Apart from this big revelation, the Bloomberg report also highlighted the presence of Apple Intellignece in the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 to offer Apple Intelligence

According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 may become the first affordable iPhone to support Apple intelligence. Therefore, the smartphone may offer AI-powered features such as writing tools, Notifications summary, ChatGPT integration, Image Playground, and others. Gurman also highlighted that the smartphone may be powered by an A17 Pro chip instead of an A18 chip along with 8GB RAM, enabling the smartphone to run AI smoothly.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch near as production starts in few days- Here's what we know so far

Therefore, if these rumours are to be true, then it could give tough competition to Apple's high-end models such as iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 since the SE model will be available for under Rs.50000.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!