iPhone SE 4 launch inches closer, may debut before release of big iOS 18 feature

According to Apple analysts, iPhone SE 4 will launch in March 2025 and as per a recent post by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new SE model may arrive before full release of the big iOS 18 feature.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 16 2024, 08:27 IST
iPhone SE 4 is believed to borrow rear design from the newly launched iPhone 16. It will also have a powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)

iPhone SE 4 launch is one of the most talked about Apple products since the unveiling of iPhone 16 series at the Glowtime event 2024. Many were expecting the debut of the affordable iPhone SE 4 alongside the iPhone 16, but that didn't happen. Although iPhone 16 is yet to go on sale, it is believed that it won't be able to get much attention from the buyers due to less changes when compared to iPhone 15 and also due to upcoming iPhone SE 4. If reports are to be believed, the new SE model will be Apple's most powerful and value for money mid-ranger till date. According to Apple analysts, iPhone SE 4 will launch in March 2025 and as per a recent post by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new SE model may arrive before full release of the big iOS 18 feature.

iPhone SE 4 launch may take place before full Apple Intelligence roll out

Apple has released a bunch of ads to promote the feature of upcoming Apple Intelligence that will be available for eligible iPhone users with the next few iOS 18 versions. Sharing one of the videos showcasing new AI-driven Siri, Mark Gurman wrote that “This feature isn't available for 6 months after the iPhone 16 goes on sale”. If Gurman's analysis is right, that means Apple Intelligence won't be released fully for the public by March end. This suggests that iPhone SE 4 launch will likely take place before the full rollout of the big iOS 18 feature.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone SE 4 launch: What to expect from Apple's powerful mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 is believed to borrow rear design from the newly launched iPhone 16. It will also have a powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, making it a compelling purchase. It may also get an Action button, the A18 chipset and a USB-C port. If these things turn out to be true, there is a strong chance that people who wish to buy the new iPhone 16 for just Apple Intelligence or Apple users who want to upgrade to the latest features without spending big, may stick to iPhone SE 4.

