iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Camera, design changes reflect in leaked case

iPhone SE 4 launch is inching closer and every week we get some new information about the upcoming powerful mid-ranger from Apple. The iPhone SE 4 is the most talked about product among Apple fans since the launch of iPhone 16 series last month. iPhone SE model is due for an upgrade for quite a long time and we have been hearing rumours around the phone for more than a year. To recall, the iPhone SE 3 was launched back in 2022. Although Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming product, leakers and analysts often reveal what buyers can expect. Over the past few weeks, the internet got flooded with waves of information about the iPhone SE 4 and now, in a recent move, some more details about the camera and design changes have been revealed by leaked cases.

In an image shared by leaker Sonny Dickson on X, a pair of alleged iPhone SE 4 cases can be seen. The cases reflected the similar single camera lens cutout for the iPhone SE 4 like its predecessor iPhone SE 3. Apart from that, the image of cases also suggest that Apple isn't going to make a big shift in position of mute switch and volume buttons. However that doesn't mean that the old cases will work with the iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 launch: What we know so far

Although the image of leaked cases don't tell much about the size of the device, it is said that the iPhone SE 4 will be based on the iPhone SE 4 and will be significantly larger than its predecessor. If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 launch will take place in March 2025. The iPhone SE 4 is said to get a larger 6.06-inch OLED display when compared to 4.7-inch in iPhone SE 3.

iPhone SE 4 will be the first SE phone from Apple to get a Face ID instead of Touch ID. Until now, all three iPhone SE models launched till now were based on older iPhone models that used Touch ID for security.

iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range smartphone from Apple to get a USB-C port. Apple is parting ways from lightning port and all the new Apple devices including iPhones now feature USB-C charging. After the launch, iPhone SE 4 will be the first and only mid-ranger from Apple to feature USB-C.

As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a compelling purchase.



