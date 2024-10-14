 iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Camera, design changes reflect in leaked case | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Camera, design changes reflect in leaked case

iPhone SE 4 launch is currently one of the most talked about things among Apple fans. The device is beleived to disrupt the mid-range smartphone market.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 14 2024, 07:48 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Camera, design changes reflect in leaked case
iPhone SE 4 launch is expected to take place in March 2025. (AppleTrack)

iPhone SE 4 launch is inching closer and every week we get some new information about the upcoming powerful mid-ranger from Apple. The iPhone SE 4 is the most talked about product among Apple fans since the launch of iPhone 16 series last month. iPhone SE model is due for an upgrade for quite a long time and we have been hearing rumours around the phone for more than a year. To recall, the iPhone SE 3 was launched back in 2022. Although Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming product, leakers and analysts often reveal what buyers can expect. Over the past few weeks, the internet got flooded with waves of information about the iPhone SE 4 and now, in a recent move, some more details about the camera and design changes have been revealed by leaked cases.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch in March: Top 5 rumoured upgardes for Apple's affordable iPhone

More about Apple iPhone SE 4
Apple iPhone SE 4
  • White
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.1 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

In an image shared by leaker Sonny Dickson on X, a pair of alleged iPhone SE 4 cases can be seen. The cases reflected the similar single camera lens cutout for the iPhone SE 4 like its predecessor iPhone SE 3. Apart from that, the image of cases also suggest that Apple isn't going to make a big shift in position of mute switch and volume buttons. However that doesn't mean that the old cases will work with the iPhone SE 4.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone SE 4 launch: What we know so far

Although the image of leaked cases don't tell much about the size of the device, it is said that the iPhone SE 4 will be based on the iPhone SE 4 and will be significantly larger than its predecessor. If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 launch will take place in March 2025. The iPhone SE 4 is said to get a larger 6.06-inch OLED display when compared to 4.7-inch in iPhone SE 3.

iPhone SE 4 will be the first SE phone from Apple to get a Face ID instead of Touch ID. Until now, all three iPhone SE models launched till now were based on older iPhone models that used Touch ID for security.

Also read: Apple October event 2024: M4 MacBook Pro key details tipped online ahead of launch event

iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range smartphone from Apple to get a USB-C port. Apple is parting ways from lightning port and all the new Apple devices including iPhones now feature USB-C charging. After the launch, iPhone SE 4 will be the first and only mid-ranger from Apple to feature USB-C.

As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a compelling purchase.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 07:48 IST
Tags:
Trending: xiaomi to launch redmi note 14 pro 4g with mediatek chip for global market soon- all details apple making it easier to remove batteries, iphone 17 pro models to come with… samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s24: know which smartphone to buy honor 200 lite vs moto g85: which smartphone to buy under rs.20000 iphone se 4 launch likely in march: why it may be the best option for most buyers apple october event 2024: ipad mini 7 expected to launch with new features and updates- all details iphone se 4 launch inching closer: lg, boe to make displays for apple mid-ranger iphone 16 pro models beat standard models in sales, ai features may shift the tide millions of indians are buying used mobiles over new ones: 5g and iphone effect? vivo v40e vs realme 13 pro: here’s comparison between popular smartphones
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Camera, design changes reflect in leaked case
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port to launch soon at $49.99; Is It worth the price for gamers?
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans left in the dark as Halloween update teases Zombie apocalypse DLC
Xbox to sell games directly on Android app

Microsoft’s Xbox to sell games directly on Android app after US Court ruling against Google- All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 new trailer, screenshot releasing soon? Fans eye Take-Two's November earnings call for possible update
GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets