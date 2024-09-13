iPhone SE 4 launch is closer than ever, Apple gives an indirect hint

iPhone SE 4 has been the part of the news for the past several weeks and we have seen numerous leaks and rumours suggesting how the new powerful mid-ranges from Apple may end up. A few were also expecting the iPhone SE 4 to debut at the Apple event 2024 alongside iPhone 16 series, but that didn't happen. As per known Apple analysts, iPhone SE 4 will arrive in March 2025 and as spotted by Michael Tigas, the developer of Focused Work and Dumb Phone, the launch of the new SE model is closer than ever. The hint for the iPhone SE 4 launch has been spotted by Tigas on Apple's official app.

iPhone SE 4 to bid goodbye to Home Button

As per Tigas, Apple has changed requirements at the 'Product Page' stage for the developers. For those who are unaware, developers need to follow guidelines and fulfil the requirements in order to get their app approved by Apple. As spotted by Tigas, developers no longer need to upload screenshots of their apps running on an iPhone SE.

The change in requirements not only hints at the launch of a new iPhone SE 4 model but it also backs the claim that Apple may finally get rid of the Home Button as developers no longer need to upload screenshots according to that.

iPhone SE 4 launch: What we know

iPhone SE 4 is believed to get a rear design like iPhone 16, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, making it a compelling purchase. It may also get an Action button, the A18 chipset and a USB-C port. If these things turn out to be true, there is a strong chance that people who wish to buy the new iPhone 16 for just Apple Intelligence or Apple users who want to upgrade to the latest features without spending big, may stick to iPhone SE 4.