iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March 2025: May force Apple to ditch old partners

iPhone SE 4 has been the part of the news for the past few weeks now. Although the spotlight is currently on the iPhone 16 series that is slated to launch at Apple event 2024 on September 9, iPhone SE 4 is getting its fair share of attention from tech enthusiasts and potential buyers. Over the last one month, numerous leaks and rumours have surfaced online, suggesting how the upcoming SE model may look like. Now, based on the leaks, a new report by Nikkei Asia has suggested that Apple may part ways from Japanese suppliers after the launch of the new mid-range iPhone.

iPhone SE 4 to feature OLED display

Almost every analyst and leak claims that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 that is rumoured to launch in March 2025, will feature an OLED display. Finally bidding adieu to the old LCD panel. The report by Nikkei Asia suggests that the transition from LCD to OLED may force Apple to ditch its suppliers in Japan. For those who are unaware, LCD panels that are used in iPhone SE 3 are provided by Japan Display (JDI) and Sharp. There was a time when these companies used to account for as much as 70% of iPhone display panels. However, Apple moved to South Korean and Chinese suppliers after the OLED transition due to their specialisation in this technology.

If reports are to be believed, the Cupertino-based tech giant is already reaching out to BOE and LG for iPhone SE 4 OLED panels, marking not only an end for LCD panels in iPhone but also partnership between Apple and Japanese display suppliers.

“Samsung Electronics of South Korea holds about half of the iPhone OLED display market, while LG Display has a share of about 30% and BOE around 20%. Neither JDI nor Sharp mass produces OLED displays for smartphones, and their supply of LCDs for iPhones is expected to end with the discontinuation of old SE models,” the report reads.

iPhone SE 4 has gathered much attention months before its launch. With iPhone 16 like design, OLED display, Apple Intelligence and other notable features, the new SE model is believed to disrupt the mid-range smartphone market.



