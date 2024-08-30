 iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, iPhone 16 design and more at just Rs… | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, iPhone 16 design and more at just Rs…

iPhone SE 4 launch may be a big boost for Apple in the mid-range segment and the compnay reportedly planning to ramp up the production of the model in the coming months.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 10:54 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…
Reports indicate that iPhone SE 4 will likely adopt the design language of the forthcoming iPhone 16. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)

iPhone SE 4 rumours have picked the pace in the past couple of weeks and a lot of new information about the upcoming Apple mid-rangers has been leaked online. iPhone SE 4 launch is expected to take place in March 2025 as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that Apple will likely continue the March launch pattern of iPhone SE models. iPhone SE range is due for an upgrade as it has been around two and a half years since Apple launched the last iPhone SE model.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro Max likely to have the biggest memory in any iPhone to date, it is expected to be…

You may be interested in

8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹100,600₹109,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,499₹79,900
Buy now
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now

iPhone SE 4 may dominate the mid-range segment

iPhone SE 4 launch may be a big boost for Apple in the mid-range segment and the compnay reportedly planning to ramp up the production of the model in the coming months. One of the biggest features in the iPhone SE 4 is said to be the Apple Intelligence, that will debut with the iPhone 16 launch. As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. A significant jump from 4GB of RAM in the iPhone SE 3 that made its debut in 2022.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Apple unveils new AI tool ‘Clean Up': iPhone users can now remove unwanted objects from photos

Based on recent rumours, many believe that the iPhone SE 4 will offer significant value for its price. Reports indicate that iPhone SE 4 will likely adopt the design language of the forthcoming iPhone 16. With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a compelling purchase. Expected features include an Action button, the A18 chipset, a USB-C port, Face ID replacing Touch ID, an Apple-designed 5G modem, and a larger OLED display. Priced around $500 (approximately 42,000), it might provide an affordable entry point into the world of generative AI technology.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro launch soon: Is Apple bringing a new design? Thinner bezels, Desert colour, and more

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 08:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch details: how apple could end up killing most android mid-range mobiles iphone se 4 launch timeline tipped: apple’s powerful mid-ranger expected to launch in… samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on september 25, expected to cost over rs… iphone 16 vs iphone 15: expected differences and which one may be the value buy iqoo z9s with 50mp camera, 5500mah battery goes on sale on august 29 in india: check price, specs iphone 16 pro launch soon: is apple bringing a new design? thinner bezels, desert colour, and more iphone se 4 likely to be more powerful than iphone 15, to get design and features from iphone 16 samsung galaxy z fold 6 slim dimensions and display size leaked ahead of launch- all details samsung galaxy s25 ultra might be the slimmest flagship phone of the year- all details can pixel 9’s gemini ai beat iphone 16’s apple intelligence? check 3 key points
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, iPhone 16 design and more at just Rs…
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaks hint at unconventional romance options amid anticipated epic 2025 release

GTA 6 leaks hint at unconventional romance options amid anticipated epic 2025 release
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Grab a chance to win diamonds, vouchers, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Know how to grab free rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free
GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Asteroid

5 massive asteroids set to fly by Earth soon; NASA reveals speed, size, distance, more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
best ipad for students

Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, OnePlus Pad and other best student tablets for education
best budget smartwatch

10 Best Budget Smartwatches in India 2024: Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and others
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets