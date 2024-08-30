iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

iPhone SE 4 rumours have picked the pace in the past couple of weeks and a lot of new information about the upcoming Apple mid-rangers has been leaked online. iPhone SE 4 launch is expected to take place in March 2025 as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that Apple will likely continue the March launch pattern of iPhone SE models. iPhone SE range is due for an upgrade as it has been around two and a half years since Apple launched the last iPhone SE model.

iPhone SE 4 may dominate the mid-range segment

iPhone SE 4 launch may be a big boost for Apple in the mid-range segment and the compnay reportedly planning to ramp up the production of the model in the coming months. One of the biggest features in the iPhone SE 4 is said to be the Apple Intelligence, that will debut with the iPhone 16 launch. As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. A significant jump from 4GB of RAM in the iPhone SE 3 that made its debut in 2022.

Based on recent rumours, many believe that the iPhone SE 4 will offer significant value for its price. Reports indicate that iPhone SE 4 will likely adopt the design language of the forthcoming iPhone 16. With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a compelling purchase. Expected features include an Action button, the A18 chipset, a USB-C port, Face ID replacing Touch ID, an Apple-designed 5G modem, and a larger OLED display. Priced around $500 (approximately ₹42,000), it might provide an affordable entry point into the world of generative AI technology.

