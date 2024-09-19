iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Know why it may be first of its kind

iPhone SE 4 has become one of the most anticipated smartphones since the release of iPhone 16 at the Apple Glowtime 2024 event. We have been hearing about leaked details and rumours around the powerful mid-ranger from Apple for quite a while now. To recall, iPhone SE 3 was launched back in March 2022 and since then, analysts have been anticipating how the new iPhone SE 4 may end up like. If reports are to be believed, it is highly likely that Apple will launch the iPhone SE 4 in March 2025 and it is expected to be first of its kind.

iPhone SE 4 may be powered by made in US chip

According to a latest report, iPhone SE 4 may be the first iPhone in 14 years that will be powered by a system-on-chip (SoC) that is manufactured in the United States. As per report by Tim Culpan TSMC's Fab 21 facility in Arizona is currently producing A16 Bionic chip which made its debut with the iPhone 14 Pro two years ago.

For those who are unaware, the A16 Bionic chip powered the iPhone 14 Pro models and standard iPhone 15 models. Reports suggest that the US-made chip will also power the upcoming iPhone SE 4 as it will borrow design and display from the iPhone 14.

If the latest report turns out to be true, it can be a major setback for potential buyers. Until now, it was rumoured that iPhone SE 4 will also get Apple Intelligence. However, Apple Intelligence needs a Pro chip to function and if iPhone SE 4 gets the A16 Bionic chip, then it may miss out on the AI features.

iPhone SE will also get a USB-C port and maybe an Action button. Reports indicate that this model will likely adopt the design language of the forthcoming iPhone 16. It is also said to get an OLED display with Face ID and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The shift will help iPhone SE display size to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches.



