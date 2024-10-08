iPhone SE 4 launch is one the most talked about things among tech enthusiasts right now. The upcoming powerful mid-ranger from Apple is said to break cover in March 2025 and although Apple has not officially revealed anything about the upcoming iPhone model, leaksters and analysts have details how the phone may shape up. As we inch closer to the launch, the iPhone SE 4 is appearing to be the best option for most buyers. Here's everything we know about the new iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 launch: What to expect

iPhone SE 4 is believed to get an OLED display with Face ID and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The shift will help iPhone SE display size to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches. The rear panel of iPhone SE 4 is believed to draw inspiration from the new iPhone 16. iPhone SE 4 is believed to be in the sub-$500 starting range despite the new design and wide range of rumoured upgrades coming to the affordable Apple smartphone. iPhone SE will also get a USB-C port and maybe an Action button.

iPhone SE 4 is also expected to get Apple Intelligence. Touted to be the ‘biggest feature' of iPhone 16 series, Apple Intelligence is actually part of iOS 18 but the feature is only limited to iPhones powered A17 Pro chip or later.

As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. A significant jump from 4GB of RAM in the iPhone SE 3 that made its debut in 2022.

iPhone SE 4 is also said to be the first iPhone to feature Apple's in-house 5G modem. As per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's in-house 5G chip will gradually replace Qualcomm modem. If Apple's major shift begins next year, iPhone SE 4 may be the first one to witness it as it is expected to launch in March 2025.

With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a compelling purchase.



