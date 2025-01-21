iPhone SE 4 launch looms as iPhone SE 3 stock dries up in the US, report claims

The iPhone SE 4, or the iPhone 16e, has been rumoured for quite some time. Now, with multiple sources suggesting it could resemble the iPhone 14 in terms of design, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously stated that the device could debut in March or April (H1 2025). Now, adding to the narrative, the latest Power On newsletter suggests that Apple has begun clearing out the inventory of the current iPhone SE 3 in the US market, particularly in offline stores.

Here's what we know about the iPhone SE 4 launch as iPhone SE 3 stocks reportedly dwindle

The report mentions that Apple has mostly cleared out the inventory of the iPhone SE 3, the latest iPhone SE model, which was launched in 2022.

What we think is, Apple could be making space for the iPhone SE 4 stock, with an alleged release set for March or April. Once the iPhone SE 4 launches, the iPhone SE 3 will likely be discontinued, with no further sales expected.

Gurman mentions that once the new model launches, the current iPhone SE 3 will be taken off sale, and it won't even be sold at a discount, as Apple typically does when a new series launches. If this information proves accurate, you may only have a few months left to buy the iPhone SE 3, so if you're in the market for one, it's best to act now.

That said, the iPhone SE 3 is now quite outdated, especially in terms of its design. It features thick bezels and still uses Touch ID biometrics, unlike modern iPhones which now come with Face ID.

iPhone SE 4: Specifications we expect

As for the iPhone SE 4 specifications, multiple reports suggest it could be powered by the latest Apple A18 chipset, the same one found in the iPhone 16 series, which would also bring Apple Intelligence features. Overall, the iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be an intriguing device that could offer significant power for its price. Gurman also states that the iPhone SE 4 will be the first device to feature Apple's own cellular modem, moving away from Qualcomm.

The design is expected to be similar to the iPhone 14, though there are conflicting reports about whether it will feature the Dynamic Island. Recently, leaked images (by Evan Blass) suggest this could be a possibility, but it remains to be seen whether Apple will bring this flagship feature to a mid-range device.

As for the display, it is expected to be 6.1 inches with an OLED panel, likely running at 60Hz. The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to feature a USB Type-C port, thanks to EU regulations, meaning that after its launch, all current iPhones will switch to USB-C, completely phasing out the Lightning connector.