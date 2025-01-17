iPhone SE 4 launch soon: Dummy units give first look at design, to miss out on

Over the past few months, speculation surrounding the iPhone SE 4's design has been circulating online, creating curiosity about what Apple has planned for its affordable iPhone mode. While we have an idea of what it may look like, we have yet to see the official design of the iPhone SE 4. Now, in a recent leak, the iPhone SE 4 dummy units have been surfacing online, showcasing the real-life design of the rear panel, colour variant, and frame. The dummy unit images give us an unofficial look at what the iPhone 14-like design looks like on the new-generation SE model.

iPhone SE 4 dummy units

Tipster Sonny Dickson has shared the images of the iPhone SE 4 dummy unit on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In the image, the dummy units were seen in two colour variants, black and White with a matte-like glass finish. On the top left corner, the smartphone consists of a single rear camera sensor that may come with a 48MP resolution. Additionally, the camera sensor is quite bigger in size than its predecessor, giving it a whole new look.

The second image showcases the frame of the iPhone SE 4, which looks slightly boxy since it has an iPhone 14-like design. It features mute and volume buttons and a physical SIM card slot. However, it does not have an Action Button as previously rumoured. It also gives a small glimpse to the display which does not consist of the home button, since it will be replaced with Face ID. While the iPhone SE 4 dummy unit looks promising, we still have to wait for the official images or smartphone launch to confirm the design.

iPhone SE 4 launch: What to expect

iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in March 2025 with a new name iPhone 16e. The smartphone will reportedly have iPhone 16-like hardware such as an A18 chip, 8GB RAM, and support for Apple Intelligence. Reports also suggest that Apple could introduce its include 5G chip with the iPhone SE 4, however, we are yet to confirm these claims.

