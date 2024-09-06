iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

Apple September 2024 event is just a few days away and at the Glowtime event on September 9, the company is expected to launch the new iPhone 16 series along with several other devices. Several reports earlier this week suggested that Apple may also launch the new iPhone SE 4 at the September event, however those rumours are now fading away with new reports backing the other launch timeline. Most of the the reliable analysts and leakers suggest that iPhone SE 4 will break cover during Apple spring event in 2025 that is expected to take place in late March. So if you were waiting to try out the new Apple Intelligence features at a budget, you will have to wait for iPhone SE 4 for several months.



iPhone SE 4: What we know so far

iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to come with Apple Intelligence features and for that, the phone will at least have 8GB of RAM. A significant jump up from 4GB of RAM in the iPhone SE 3 that made its debut in 2022. For context, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature 6GB of RAM. When it comes to price, the iPhone SE 4 is believed to fall in the sub-$500 category but it will still get more RAM and Apple Intelligence, making it a value buy.

In terms of design, the rare panel of the iPhone SE 4 is said to resemble the upcoming iPhone 16 and at the front, it may look like an iPhone 14. It is also expected to get an Action button, A18 chipset, USB-C port, Face ID instead of Touch ID, an Apple-designed 5G modem along with a bigger OLED display.

Apple launched all three existing iPhone SE models in March over the years and Gurman believes that it's likely that Apple will continue with the pattern and launch the upcoming iPhone SE 4 in March 2025.



