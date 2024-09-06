 iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in… | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

If you were waiting to try out the new Apple Intelligence features at a budget, you will have to wait for iPhone SE 4 for several months.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 06 2024, 08:03 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
Reports indicate that iPhone SE 4 will likely adopt the design language of the forthcoming iPhone 16. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)

Apple September 2024 event is just a few days away and at the Glowtime event on September 9, the company is expected to launch the new iPhone 16 series along with several other devices. Several reports earlier this week suggested that Apple may also launch the new iPhone SE 4 at the September event, however those rumours are now fading away with new reports backing the other launch timeline. Most of the the reliable analysts and leakers suggest that iPhone SE 4 will break cover during Apple spring event in 2025 that is expected to take place in late March. So if you were waiting to try out the new Apple Intelligence features at a budget, you will have to wait for iPhone SE 4 for several months.

Also read: Apple September event: iPhone 16, 16 Pro colour variants to expect next week

iPhone SE 4: What we know so far

iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to come with Apple Intelligence features and for that, the phone will at least have 8GB of RAM. A significant jump up from 4GB of RAM in the iPhone SE 3 that made its debut in 2022. For context, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature 6GB of RAM. When it comes to price, the iPhone SE 4 is believed to fall in the sub-$500 category but it will still get more RAM and Apple Intelligence, making it a value buy.

More about Apple iPhone SE 4
Apple iPhone SE 4
  • White
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.1 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: iOS 18 release date and time in India: When Apple may release big iPhone update

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of design, the rare panel of the iPhone SE 4 is said to resemble the upcoming iPhone 16 and at the front, it may look like an iPhone 14. It is also expected to get an Action button, A18 chipset, USB-C port, Face ID instead of Touch ID, an Apple-designed 5G modem along with a bigger OLED display.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch next week: Who should consider buying the new-gen iPhone

Apple launched all three existing iPhone SE models in March over the years and Gurman believes that it's likely that Apple will continue with the pattern and launch the upcoming iPhone SE 4 in March 2025.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 08:03 IST
Trending: vivo v40 vs oppo reno 12 pro: which smartphone to buy under rs. 40000 apple september event: iphone 16, 16 pro colour variants to expect next week apple’s ‘glowtime’ event on 9 september: these products, including iphone se 4, are not expected to launch iphone 16 launch: apple may not give ‘space’ to new capture button, here’s why iphone 16 pro must improve in these 3 areas—and i say this after using iphone 15 pro for almost a year apple september event 2024: iphone 16 pro models launching next week; what new features to expect? apple september event 2024: key differences between iphone 16 and iphone 16 pro iphone 17 series to be way ‘cooler’ than its predecessors - all details motorola edge 50 ultra gets big price cut in india, now available at just rs… iphone se 4 launch date prediction, specs, price, and more: know what’s coming
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2: Claim free DLC and exclusive rewards with new bounty hunter event

Red Dead Redemption 2: Claim free DLC and exclusive rewards with new bounty hunter event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features
Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission

Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans demand more single player content; Criticises GTA Online’s influence on Rockstar Games
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4 and grab amazing rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Know steps to get free gifts

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in IndiaBest earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in IndiaBest earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in India

Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under 2000 in India
best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets