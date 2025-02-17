iPhone SE 4 launch this week: This one rumoured offering may cloud buyer’s mind

Apple's CEO Tim Cook confirmed the launch of a new product on February 19 which is expected to be the most anticipated iPhone SE 4. Earlier, Apple was believed to introduce the smartphone last week, but the company was expected to make some end-moment decisions. Now, as we wait for the official launch, several leaks and rumours surrounding the new generation SE model have been circulating. In a new leak, the biggest fear for iPhone SE 4 may come true as storage variants of the device have been tipped online. Know why this one rumoured feature may cloud a buyer's judgement to make the purchase.

iPhone SE 4 storage variant

iPhone SE 4 launch is just 2 days away and we have been eagerly waiting to know what the new entry-level iPhone will look like. While leaks and rumours have provided us with a glimpse of specifications and features, we are waiting for a confirmation from the brand. Now, in a new report, a Chinese online retailer has allegedly revealed the storage base storage variant of the upcoming iPhone SE 4. Based on the leaked image, it was highlighted that Apple will stick to the 64GB base variant which may come as a major disappointment to buyers.

Earlier, it was reported that Apple could introduce 8GB RAM and 128GB as base storage variants, exciting fans about the upgrade. However, now this new revelation may cloud buyers' judgement as they will have to pay extra to purchase a higher storage capacity model.

Now, why 64GB storage can cause a huge problem, well reportedly the iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with support for Apple Intelligence which takes about 7GB of storage and the iOS 18 apps take up to 17 GB of storage, leaving users with just 40GB of space. This could be an extremely less for a smartphone that is expected to be priced at more than Rs.50000. However, the offers specifications and design upgrades still look promising with an A18 chip, AI features, 48MP camera, and others which may entice buyers to opt for the higher storage options.

