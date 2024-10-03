iPhone SE 4 launch timeline tipped again, likely to debut with new iPad in…

iPhone SE 4 launch is one of the most talked about things among the Apple fans since the launch of iPhone 16 series last month. Over the past few months, we have seen a range of leaks and rumours that suggest how the new iPhone SE 4 may shape up. Now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shed light on the launch timeline of the upcoming powerful Apple mid-ranger. Gurman believed that the new iPhone SE 4 will launch early next year along with the new iPad Air model. The new report from Gurman backs predictions of other analysts that believe that the new SE model will launch in March 2025.

iPhone SE 4 launch: What to expect

Gurman believes that the upcoming iPhone SE will come with Apple Intelligence, which means it will have a powerful chipset and faster RAM. The increased performance with the AI suite will also likely translate to a price increase. As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, and advanced Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone SE 4 could be a compelling purchase.

iPhone SE will also get a USB-C port and maybe an Action button. Reports indicate that this model will likely adopt the design language of the forthcoming iPhone 16. It is also said to get an OLED display with Face ID and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The shift will help iPhone SE display size to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches.

iPad Air launch: What to expect

According to Gurman, Apple is reportedly developing new 11- and 13-inch models of the iPad Air, which are expected to launch alongside the iPhone SE 4. These upcoming tablets are said to include "internal improvements," though details on these enhancements remain unclear.

This follows the recent release of the M2-powered iPad Air earlier this year, which also introduced a 13-inch variant and repositioned the camera to the wide edge. Aside from the new chip and larger size, the latest iPad Air doesn't differ significantly from the 2022 M1 model.

Additionally, Apple is said to be creating new Magic Keyboards specifically designed for the 11- and 13-inch iPad Air models.