iPhone SE 4 launch timeline tipped: Apple’s powerful mid-ranger expected to launch in…

iPhone SE 4 is one of the most talked about phones among the tech community right now. As the iPhone 16 series launch is confirmed to take place on September 9, Apple fans are now curious to know when the mid-range iPhone SE 4 will break cover. To recall, it has been around two and a half years since Apple launched the last iPhone SE model. Over the past few weeks, a range of reports revealed how the iPhone SE 4 may shape up and now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested a tentative launch timeline for the device.

iPhone SE 4 likely to launch in March 2025

Apple launched all three existing iPhone SE models in March over the years and Gurman believes that it's likely that Apple will continue with the pattern and launch the upcoming iPhone SE 4 in March 2025.

This isn't the first time iPhone SE 4's launch timeline has been tipped for early 2025. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and the publication The Information also previously suggested that the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2025. The publication also revealed that Apple suppliers may boost the mass production of the phone in October.

iPhone SE 4: What to expect

iPhone SE 4 will most likely come with 8GB of RAM, up from 4GB of RAM in the iPhone SE 3 that made its debut in 2022. For context, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature 6GB of RAM. The RAM jump in the iPhone SE is believed to be due the hardware requirements of Apple Intelligence.

iPhone SE is believed to fall in the sub-$500 category but it will still get more RAM and Apple Intelligence. The rare panel of the iPhone SE 4 is said to resemble the upcoming iPhone 16 and at the front, it may look like an iPhone 14. It is also expected to get an Action button, A18 chipset, USB-C port, Face ID instead of Touch ID, an Apple-designed 5G modem along with a bigger OLED display.



