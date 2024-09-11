 iPhone SE 4 launch to mark this big shift for Apple that iPhone 16 could not | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 launch to mark this big shift for Apple that iPhone 16 could not

Last month, Apple analyst suggested that two iPhone models launching in 2025, iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 17 Slim, will feature the new Apple 5G modem chip.

Reports indicate that iPhone SE 4 will likely adopt the design language of the newly launched iPhone 16. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)

iPhone 16 series made its debut earlier this week at the Apple Glowtime event 2024. At the annual September event, the company took the wraps off the new iPhone 16 series models, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple AirPods 4. There were rumours that Apple may also launch the affordable iPhone SE 4 at the event, however, it turned out to be a hoax. Although iPhone 16 series and iPhone 16 Pro series are the latest Apple flagships and are the most advanced iPhones ever made, Apple may rely on iPhone SE 4 to mark its big shift. As per the recent post by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone SE 4 may become the first iPhone to feature the company's in-house 5G modem.

Apple aims to end reliance on Qualcomm

As per Kuo, Apple's in-house 5G chip will gradually replace Qualcomm modem. According to his survey, Apple is expected to ship 35-40 million devices with its own 5G modem next year, increasing to 90-110 million units in 2026. If Apple's major shift begins next year, iPhone SE 4 may be the first one to witness it as it is expected to launch in March 2025.

Last month, Kuo suggested that two iPhone models launching in 2025 will feature the new Apple 5G modem chip. The iPhone models expected to get the new Apple 5G modem first includes the iPhone SE 4 and an all iPhone 17 slim. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 in the first quarter of the year, while the ultra-slim iPhone 17 model will likely debut in the third quarter.

Apple is currently relying on Qualcomm modems for cellular connectivity in all existing iPhone and the Cupertino-based company has been working on its own 5G chip for quite a long time now. Apple even bought most of Intel's smartphone modem business in 2019 as part of its efforts to design its own 5G chip.

