 iPhone SE 4 launch: Worth the wait or should you buy iPhone 15 in Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale? | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 launch: Worth the wait or should you buy iPhone 15 in Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale?

iPhone SE 4 will introduce significant competition in 2025, but is it worth skipping the iPhone 15 during the upcoming festive sales in India?

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 18 2024, 14:35 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch: Worth the wait or should you buy iPhone 15 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale?
iPhone SE 4 could sport Apple Intelligence features when it launches. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)

iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be an exciting addition to Apple's iPhone lineup. According to leaks, it is speculated to feature Apple Intelligence, a design similar to the iPhone 14, a single camera setup, and several other firsts for an entry-level iPhone. But why should you wait when you can get a similar iPhone with a dual camera setup for around the same price during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale or Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale? The answer is more nuanced than it may seem at first glance, and there is one major reason why you might consider waiting for the iPhone SE 4 instead of buying the iPhone 15 this month. Read on.

Also Read: Instagram rolls out new monitoring features: To boost parental oversight, restrict teen interactions

More about Apple iPhone SE 4
Apple iPhone SE 4
  • White
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.1 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone SE 4 Is Expected to Be the Cheapest iPhone to Feature Apple Intelligence

iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to feature the latest internals from Apple, and it would not be surprising to see it feature the newest A18 chipset. After all, Apple has done this with previous iPhone SE models. This means that the upcoming entry-level iPhone could have Apple Intelligence features, which could attract considerable attention. In contrast, the year-old iPhone 15 will not include these features. Therefore, if Apple Intelligence is a key factor for you, it might be worth waiting for the iPhone SE 4.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, if you are not interested in Apple Intelligence features and prefer a phone with an ultra-wide angle lens, the iPhone 15 could be a better option. Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to be based on the design of the iPhone 14 or iPhone 15, so you shouldn't expect more premium materials like titanium or the largest screen, as these are reserved for the high-end iPhone 16 Pro series.

Also Read: Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Which 28 day plan with 3GB or more daily data is right for you

Buy the iPhone 15 If You Can't Wait Until 2025

According to multiple reports and industry insiders like Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in early 2025. If this timeline does not suit you, the iPhone 15 remains an excellent choice, especially with its new features in iOS 18. Additionally, insiders like Ming-Chi Kuo have mentioned that the iPhone SE 4 might come with 8GB of RAM. If this, along with Apple Intelligence, is enough to convince you, it may be worth waiting, regardless of how Flipkart or Amazon price the iPhone 15 during the upcoming festive season sales in India.

Also Read: Infinix Zero 40 5G Unboxing (India): Here's what you get for 27,999

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 14:35 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch is closer than ever, apple gives an indirect hint iphone se 4 launch inches closer, may debut before release of big ios 18 feature iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? buying iphone 16? you won’t be able to buy these official apple cases anymore - here’s why iphone 16 pro max vs google pixel 9 pro xl: which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money? apple september event 2024: iphone 15 users to get refund after iphone 16 launch; here's how it works all iphone 16 models confirmed with 8gb ram for apple intelligence- all details iphone 16 plus vs samsung galaxy s24 plus: know which flagship smartphone to buy oneplus 13 launch in india: oneplus flagship expected to make india debut in… iphone 16, iphone 16 pro series pre-booking starts in india: how to book, price and more
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone SE 4 launch: Worth the wait or should you buy iPhone 15 in Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Grab exciting in-game rewards for free
ps6

PS6: Which chipset will power Sony’s next console—Intel or AMD? Here’s what we know
PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert

PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle
DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets