iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be an exciting addition to Apple's iPhone lineup. According to leaks, it is speculated to feature Apple Intelligence, a design similar to the iPhone 14, a single camera setup, and several other firsts for an entry-level iPhone. But why should you wait when you can get a similar iPhone with a dual camera setup for around the same price during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale or Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale? The answer is more nuanced than it may seem at first glance, and there is one major reason why you might consider waiting for the iPhone SE 4 instead of buying the iPhone 15 this month. Read on.

iPhone SE 4 Is Expected to Be the Cheapest iPhone to Feature Apple Intelligence

iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to feature the latest internals from Apple, and it would not be surprising to see it feature the newest A18 chipset. After all, Apple has done this with previous iPhone SE models. This means that the upcoming entry-level iPhone could have Apple Intelligence features, which could attract considerable attention. In contrast, the year-old iPhone 15 will not include these features. Therefore, if Apple Intelligence is a key factor for you, it might be worth waiting for the iPhone SE 4.

However, if you are not interested in Apple Intelligence features and prefer a phone with an ultra-wide angle lens, the iPhone 15 could be a better option. Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to be based on the design of the iPhone 14 or iPhone 15, so you shouldn't expect more premium materials like titanium or the largest screen, as these are reserved for the high-end iPhone 16 Pro series.

Buy the iPhone 15 If You Can't Wait Until 2025

According to multiple reports and industry insiders like Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in early 2025. If this timeline does not suit you, the iPhone 15 remains an excellent choice, especially with its new features in iOS 18. Additionally, insiders like Ming-Chi Kuo have mentioned that the iPhone SE 4 might come with 8GB of RAM. If this, along with Apple Intelligence, is enough to convince you, it may be worth waiting, regardless of how Flipkart or Amazon price the iPhone 15 during the upcoming festive season sales in India.

