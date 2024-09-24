 iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Big upgrade leaked, may cost more than expected | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Big upgrade leaked, may cost more than expected

iPhone SE 4 price leaked ahead of March 2025 launch with greater upgrades, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Sep 24 2024
The leaked iPhone SE 4 price may disappoint many, check the details (AppleTrack)

Apple's upcoming affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4 has been gaining much attention even before the official release. While the official launch is still months away, leaks and rumours about the iPhone SE 4 have been circulating rapidly. Now, a new report has emerged which reveals the price and a major upgrade for Apple's affordable smartphone. However, during launch, the smartphone is expected to get a price hike in comparison to its predecessor. Know what the report reveals about the iPhone SE 4 price. 

iPhone SE 4 price

According to a Phone Arena report, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced at  $499. Earlier, the iPhone SE 3 was launched at a starting price of $429 which is significantly lower than the speculated price. While the price may increase for the new generation SE smartphone, there are several upgrades which are expected to justify the price. However, Apple is speculated to keep the price for its affordable iPhone under $500 since its flagship models start at a whopping price of $799. 

In terms of upgrades, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be the replica of the iPhone 14 in terms of design with a bigger display. Additionally, Apple may remove the home button which was earlier present in previous generation models. Apart from a major design boost, the iPhone SE 4 is also slated to get a performance boost with a new chipset ( presumably  A17 chip) and Apple Intelligence feature which will be coming to the iPhone 16 series next month. The smartphone may also support 8GB RAM, unlike the iPhone 15's 6GB RAM. 

Therefore, all the flagship-like features under $500 could be a great deal for people looking for an iPhone on a budget. This will also allow users to get an iOS experience without spending a hefty amount buying the flagship range smartphone. 

However, note that the prices and upgrades mentioned above are based on rumours and speculations and it does not provide any surety until Apple makes an official announcement. As of now, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut on March 2025.

24 Sep, 13:53 IST
