iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Design video leaked, here’s what it will look like

iPhone SE 4 in-hand look tipped in a new video, know what design changes have been made this year.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 27 2025, 08:33 IST
Icon
iPhone SE 4 launch soon: 5 Android alternatives you can buy this year
iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Design video leaked, here’s what it will look like
1/5 OnePlus 13R: In early January 2025, OnePlus launched its new generation R series smartphone in the mid-range segment and it has become one of the most popular smartphones of the year. The OnePlus 13R boosts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It features a triple camera setup that also includes a 50MP telephoto lens. Surprisingly, it just costs at Rs.42999 in India.  (Amazon)
iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Design video leaked, here’s what it will look like
2/5 Realme GT 7 Pro: Another iPhone SE 4 alternative would be the newly launched Realme GT 7 Pro. It is a flagship smartphone which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, ensuring powerful performance. The smartphone has also received IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust protection, making it durable as well. Therefore, it could be a great Android alternative.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Vivo X200: If are in search of a camera-centric smartphone, then Vivo X200 could be the right option. While the iPhone SE 4 may come with a single rear camera, the X200 features a triple camera setup consisting of 50MP Zeiss cameras. It is also powered by  MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip and backed by a 5800mAh battery. However, it is priced higher than the iPhone SE 4’s rumoured price.  (Vivo)
iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Design video leaked, here’s what it will look like
4/5 Google Pixel 9a: Another smartphone which could compete with the iPhone SE 4 would be the upcoming Google Pixel 9a. While we are yet to know about its features and specifications. However, based on the previous generation model, the Pixel 9a will likely be powered by a Tensor G4 chip and come with a dual camera setup.  Therefore, we can expect flagship-like performance and decent camera quality. (OnLeaks)
iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Design video leaked, here’s what it will look like
5/5 iQOO 13: Lastly, we have iQOO 13 which is a performance-centric smartphone in the flagship category. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and is backed by a  6000 mAh battery, making it a perfect iPhone SE 4 alternative. However, we must wait for the iPhone SE 4 launch to confirm what it will offer.  (iQOO)
iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Design video leaked, here’s what it will look like
icon View all Images
Here’s what the new iPhone SE 4 would look like during launch. (Sonny Dickson/X)

iPhone SE 4 launch is just a few months away from its and we are eagerly waiting to see what Apple has planned for its new generation affordable iPhone. This year, Apple is expected to rebrand the iPhone SE 4 to iPhone 16E, since several upgrades will be made to the smartphone. Now, in a new leak, the iPhone SE 4's design has been tipped in a new video which showcases a dummy unit of the smartphone. In the leaked video we can see some of the previously rumoured design features, giving the iPhone SE 4 a whole new look. Therefore, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 India price: Upcoming mid-ranger Apple powerhouse expected to cost…

More about Apple iPhone SE 4
Apple iPhone SE 4
  • White
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.1 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone SE 4 design video

A tipster who goes by the name Majin Bu on X shared an in-hand look at the upcoming iPhone SE 4, which showcased several design aspects. Since the screen is turned off, it is expected that the video consisted of a dummy unit rather than the actual working iPhone SE 4. In terms of design, the smartphone quite looked like the iPhone 14, as previously rumoured, and it also featured a single rear camera on the rear panel. Additionally, several rumours have hinted towards a Dynamic Island, however, in the video the display consisted of an iPhone 14-like notch. Additionally, the smartphone size is also looking slightly bigger than the predecessor.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch soon: 5 Android alternatives you can buy this year

While the leaked video gives a prominent look at the iPhone SE 4, we can not be sure if it's the actual dummy unit of the smartphone. Therefore, we may have to wait until the end of March 2025, to confirm what Apple has planned for its new affordable smartphone.

iPhone SE 4 launch: What to expect

The iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E is expected to be powered by the A17 Pro or the A18 chipset, as both the chipset are being rumoured for the smartphone. Reportedly, the smartphone will offer 8GB RAM and Apple Intelligence features, making the smartphone powerful in terms of AI. The iPhone SE 4 will likely feature a 48MP camera with performance similar to the iPhone 15's main camera.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 08:33 IST
