iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Design video leaked, here’s what it will look like

iPhone SE 4 launch is just a few months away from its and we are eagerly waiting to see what Apple has planned for its new generation affordable iPhone. This year, Apple is expected to rebrand the iPhone SE 4 to iPhone 16E, since several upgrades will be made to the smartphone. Now, in a new leak, the iPhone SE 4's design has been tipped in a new video which showcases a dummy unit of the smartphone. In the leaked video we can see some of the previously rumoured design features, giving the iPhone SE 4 a whole new look. Therefore, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 design video

A tipster who goes by the name Majin Bu on X shared an in-hand look at the upcoming iPhone SE 4, which showcased several design aspects. Since the screen is turned off, it is expected that the video consisted of a dummy unit rather than the actual working iPhone SE 4. In terms of design, the smartphone quite looked like the iPhone 14, as previously rumoured, and it also featured a single rear camera on the rear panel. Additionally, several rumours have hinted towards a Dynamic Island, however, in the video the display consisted of an iPhone 14-like notch. Additionally, the smartphone size is also looking slightly bigger than the predecessor.

Here's what the iPhone SE 4 looks like pic.twitter.com/pEyIAJ34VR — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) January 25, 2025

While the leaked video gives a prominent look at the iPhone SE 4, we can not be sure if it's the actual dummy unit of the smartphone. Therefore, we may have to wait until the end of March 2025, to confirm what Apple has planned for its new affordable smartphone.

iPhone SE 4 launch: What to expect

The iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E is expected to be powered by the A17 Pro or the A18 chipset, as both the chipset are being rumoured for the smartphone. Reportedly, the smartphone will offer 8GB RAM and Apple Intelligence features, making the smartphone powerful in terms of AI. The iPhone SE 4 will likely feature a 48MP camera with performance similar to the iPhone 15's main camera.

