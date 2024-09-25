 iPhone SE 4 launching soon, may become Apple’s most successful phone of 2025: 3 key reasons | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 launching soon, may become Apple’s most successful phone of 2025: 3 key reasons

iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be a big hit for Apple, if the rumours turn out to be true. Here’s all you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 25 2024, 14:34 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to know about Apple’s mid-ranger
iPhone SE 4 could feature flat sides, just like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16. (AppleTrack)

Apple's iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be an intriguing device—with rumours of Apple Intelligence being integrated into the device, and with the iPhone 16 series launch now complete, the Cupertino-based tech giant could be working hard to ensure that the next iPhone SE is a success. There are three key reasons why this device could be an instant hit in the market, unlike its predecessor, the iPhone SE 3, which sports an outdated design. Here, let's discuss these factors and explore how Apple may be planning to guarantee its success.

Also Read: Vivo V40e with 5,500mAh battery, Dimensity 7300 SoC launched in India: Check price, availability and more

More about Apple iPhone SE 4
Apple iPhone SE 4
  • White
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.1 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone SE 4 Could Sport a Modern Design Language for Less Money

According to reports, the Apple iPhone SE 4 could feature a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, showcasing similar flat sides and a glass back, albeit with a single camera. It remains unclear whether the phone will include Dynamic Island functionality, like the latest iPhones, but even if it comes with a small notch, it shouldn't be a significant concern. Historically, iPhone SE models have been priced under $500 or 50,000 in India, making them much more affordable than the latest standard and Pro models, such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. Ultimately, as long as it resembles the iPhone 14 or iPhone 15, that should be enough to entice buyers.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple Intelligence on an Entry-Level iPhone

Apple opted not to include its AI features in the standard iPhone 15 models, limiting the update to just the iPhone 15 Pro and the latest iPhone 16 series. This means the entry price for the flagship features could be too high for some consumers, starting at 79,900. Therefore, a device priced under 50,000 that incorporates Apple's AI features could serve as a significant selling point and may even cannibalise sales of the iPhone 15 models in the future. The iPhone 15 currently retails for 69,900 in India following a recent price drop, so a more affordable model that includes the latest flagship features could quickly gain popularity, particularly in a market like India.

Also Read: PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Ghost of Yotei, new accessories, and more revealed

Powerful Internals May Attract Android Buyers

In the under 50,000 smartphone segment, the market is predominantly filled with value flagships, many of which lack the latest Snapdragon chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. If Apple decides to include the A18 3nm chipset from the iPhone 16, it could disrupt the mid-range and premium mid-range Android smartphone market. iPhones are generally well-regarded for gaming due to their powerful chipsets, and offering a model with performance comparable to the iPhone 16 could inspire confidence in consumers who prioritise a high-performance device for gaming and other demanding tasks.

Also Read: Scammers dupe woman of 3 crore after impersonating as movie star - All details

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 14:34 IST
Trending: samsung galaxy s23 ultra to be available at 69999 in amazon great indian festival sale- should you buy? samsung galaxy s25 ultra tipped to outshine iphone 16 pro in key design feature - details here amazon great indian festival sale 2024: top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones iphone se 4 launch likely in march: know why it may be first of its kind huawei mate xt, world’s first triple-screen foldable phone may launch globally- here’s everything we know so far iphone 16 is available at less than 55000 on flipkart: how to get the deal iphone 15 for free in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check details here google pixel 8 at just 32,000 in flipkart big billion days 2024: 3 reasons to buy it oneplus diwali 2024 sale: oneplus 12, buds pro 2 and more with huge discounts and special deals oneplus 13 launching soon, ram and storage details leaked - here’s what we know
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone SE 4 launching soon, may become Apple’s most successful phone of 2025: 3 key reasons
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards
GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?

GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?
PlayStation State of Play september 2024

Sony PlayStation State of Play (September 2024) announced: How to watch, timings, and what to expect
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event
Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Latest OPPO Reno Series Launch

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G on sale from today; smartphone's focus is on photography
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets