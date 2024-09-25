Apple's iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be an intriguing device—with rumours of Apple Intelligence being integrated into the device, and with the iPhone 16 series launch now complete, the Cupertino-based tech giant could be working hard to ensure that the next iPhone SE is a success. There are three key reasons why this device could be an instant hit in the market, unlike its predecessor, the iPhone SE 3, which sports an outdated design. Here, let's discuss these factors and explore how Apple may be planning to guarantee its success.

iPhone SE 4 Could Sport a Modern Design Language for Less Money

According to reports, the Apple iPhone SE 4 could feature a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, showcasing similar flat sides and a glass back, albeit with a single camera. It remains unclear whether the phone will include Dynamic Island functionality, like the latest iPhones, but even if it comes with a small notch, it shouldn't be a significant concern. Historically, iPhone SE models have been priced under $500 or ₹50,000 in India, making them much more affordable than the latest standard and Pro models, such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. Ultimately, as long as it resembles the iPhone 14 or iPhone 15, that should be enough to entice buyers.

Apple Intelligence on an Entry-Level iPhone

Apple opted not to include its AI features in the standard iPhone 15 models, limiting the update to just the iPhone 15 Pro and the latest iPhone 16 series. This means the entry price for the flagship features could be too high for some consumers, starting at ₹79,900. Therefore, a device priced under ₹50,000 that incorporates Apple's AI features could serve as a significant selling point and may even cannibalise sales of the iPhone 15 models in the future. The iPhone 15 currently retails for ₹69,900 in India following a recent price drop, so a more affordable model that includes the latest flagship features could quickly gain popularity, particularly in a market like India.

Powerful Internals May Attract Android Buyers

In the under ₹50,000 smartphone segment, the market is predominantly filled with value flagships, many of which lack the latest Snapdragon chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. If Apple decides to include the A18 3nm chipset from the iPhone 16, it could disrupt the mid-range and premium mid-range Android smartphone market. iPhones are generally well-regarded for gaming due to their powerful chipsets, and offering a model with performance comparable to the iPhone 16 could inspire confidence in consumers who prioritise a high-performance device for gaming and other demanding tasks.

