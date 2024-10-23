iPhone SE 4 launching soon, ‘Plus’ model may just be a hoax, here’s why

iPhone SE 4 is one the most talked about smartphones in the world right now. Despite being placed in the mid-range segment, the phone is getting more eyeballs than few of the flagship models out there. Over the past few weeks, we have seen several rumours around the powerful Apple mid-ranger and the latest one suggests that the company may also launch a larger ‘Plus' version of the iPhone SE 4. However, the claim is highly likely to be dubious if you consider previous reports and Apple's plan for the budget iPhone line.

A few days ago, Japanese blog Mac Otakara shared images of alleged iPhone SE 4 models. One of the models was the expected 6.1-inch iPhone SE 4 and along with it, the blog also shared an image of rumoured 6.7-inch iPhone SE 4 Plus, citing unverified sources from Alibaba. Although the iPhone SE 4 dummy units align with the rumours that we have been hearing for the past few months, the claim of a larger model contradicts all prior reporting on Apple's plans.

More about Apple iPhone SE 4 Apple iPhone SE 4 White

White 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.1 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Also read: iOS 18.1 release next week: Apple confirms AI features, improvements, and more

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Mac Otakara has previously provided reliable information, though it has also made some assertions that did not come to fruition. The blog itself mentions that the "final precision design and size expansion have yet to be determined," indicating a level of uncertainty in their own reporting. Mac Otakara further emphasised its lack of certainty by stating to MacRumors: "It is possible that only the 6.1-inch model will actually be released."

iPhone SE 4: What we know

If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 launch will take place in March 2025. The iPhone SE 4 is said to get a larger 6.06-inch OLED display when compared to 4.7-inch in iPhone SE 3. iPhone SE 4 will be the first SE phone from Apple to get a Face ID instead of Touch ID. Until now, all three iPhone SE models launched till now were based on older iPhone models that used Touch ID for security.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: May not be cheapest Apple Intelligence device

iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range smartphone from Apple to get a USB-C port. Apple is parting ways from lightning port and all the new Apple devices including iPhones now feature USB-C charging. After the launch, iPhone SE 4 will be the first and only mid-ranger from Apple to feature USB-C.