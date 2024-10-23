 iPhone SE 4 launching soon, ‘Plus’ model may just be a hoax, here’s why | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 launching soon, ‘Plus’ model may just be a hoax, here’s why

Although the iPhone SE 4 dummy units align with the rumours that we have been hearing for the past few months, the claim of a larger model contradicts all prior reporting on Apple's plans.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 23 2024, 08:45 IST
iPhone SE 4 launching soon, ‘Plus’ model may just be a hoax, here’s why
If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 launch will take place in March 2025. The iPhone SE 4 is said to get a larger 6.06-inch OLED display when compared to 4.7-inch in iPhone SE 3. (Apple)

iPhone SE 4 is one the most talked about smartphones in the world right now. Despite being placed in the mid-range segment, the phone is getting more eyeballs than few of the flagship models out there. Over the past few weeks, we have seen several rumours around the powerful Apple mid-ranger and the latest one suggests that the company may also launch a larger ‘Plus' version of the iPhone SE 4. However, the claim is highly likely to be dubious if you consider previous reports and Apple's plan for the budget iPhone line.

A few days ago, Japanese blog Mac Otakara shared images of alleged iPhone SE 4 models. One of the models was the expected 6.1-inch iPhone SE 4 and along with it, the blog also shared an image of rumoured 6.7-inch iPhone SE 4 Plus, citing unverified sources from Alibaba. Although the iPhone SE 4 dummy units align with the rumours that we have been hearing for the past few months, the claim of a larger model contradicts all prior reporting on Apple's plans.

More about Apple iPhone SE 4
Apple iPhone SE 4
  • White
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.1 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: iOS 18.1 release next week: Apple confirms AI features, improvements, and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mac Otakara has previously provided reliable information, though it has also made some assertions that did not come to fruition. The blog itself mentions that the "final precision design and size expansion have yet to be determined," indicating a level of uncertainty in their own reporting. Mac Otakara further emphasised its lack of certainty by stating to MacRumors: "It is possible that only the 6.1-inch model will actually be released."

iPhone SE 4: What we know

If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 launch will take place in March 2025. The iPhone SE 4 is said to get a larger 6.06-inch OLED display when compared to 4.7-inch in iPhone SE 3. iPhone SE 4 will be the first SE phone from Apple to get a Face ID instead of Touch ID. Until now, all three iPhone SE models launched till now were based on older iPhone models that used Touch ID for security.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: May not be cheapest Apple Intelligence device

iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range smartphone from Apple to get a USB-C port. Apple is parting ways from lightning port and all the new Apple devices including iPhones now feature USB-C charging. After the launch, iPhone SE 4 will be the first and only mid-ranger from Apple to feature USB-C.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 08:45 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone SE 4 launching soon, ‘Plus’ model may just be a hoax, here’s why
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fans camp outside Rockstar Games offices: What lengths will fans go for leaks?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event
Grand Theft Hamlet

Grand Theft Hamlet: Fan made film blends Shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets