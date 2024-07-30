 iPhone SE 4 may borrow design from iPhone 16 series but likely to use display of this old model, here’s what we know | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 may borrow design from iPhone 16 series but likely to use display of this old model, here’s what we know

Apple is currently gearing up for the launch of iPhone 16 series. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut in the first half of 2025.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
Jul 30 2024, 08:41 IST
iPhone SE 4 may borrow design from iPhone 16 series but likely to use display of this old model, here's what we know
iPhone SE 4 will likely borrow its OLED display from the popular iPhone 13 which was launched around three years ago.

iPhone SE 4 rumours have been heating up for the past couple of weeks as the launch date of new iPhone 16 nears. Until now, we have heard several predictions and leaks suggesting how Apple's next affordable iPhone may shape up and how it may be quite similar to iPhone 16. Adding to those claims is a new report by TheElec suggesting that while iPhone SE 4's back may be based on the upcoming iPhone 16, its display may be sourced from the iPhone 13.

iPhone SE 4: Biggest one so far

The report by TheElec backs the previous claims of iPhone SE 4 being the biggest of its kind so far with a 6.1-inch OLED display. This also means that iPhone SE 4 will be the first SE model from Apple to sport an OLED display along with Face ID. TheElec further reveals that Apple may task BOE to make 70% of the iPhone SE 4 panels. The tech giant has reportedly asked BOE to come up with an iPhone 13 panel but with lower specification. It is not yet known what these lower specifications entail, but it may include lowering the peak brightness or using the older generation's production method. The Cupertino based tech giant has also reportedly reached out to LG to see if it can help with iPhone SE 4 display production.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone SE 4: What we know so far

As per Weibo-based leaker "Fixed Focus Digital," iPhone SE 4's backplate manufacturing is same as the standard iPhone model in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series which is expected to make its debut in September. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is expected to be released during the spring event.

iPhone SE 4 is believed to be in the sub-$500 starting range despite the new design and wide range of rumoured upgrades coming to the affordable Apple smartphone. iPhone SE will also get a USB-C port and maybe an Action button.

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 08:41 IST
