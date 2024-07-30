iPhone SE 4 may borrow design from iPhone 16 series but likely to use display of this old model, here’s what we know

iPhone SE 4 rumours have been heating up for the past couple of weeks as the launch date of new iPhone 16 nears. Until now, we have heard several predictions and leaks suggesting how Apple's next affordable iPhone may shape up and how it may be quite similar to iPhone 16. Adding to those claims is a new report by TheElec suggesting that while iPhone SE 4's back may be based on the upcoming iPhone 16, its display may be sourced from the iPhone 13.

Also read: iPhone 16 series' ‘biggest feature' now available for few iPhone 15 Pro users, Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 beta

You may be interested in 11% OFF 11% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 1 TB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

iPhone SE 4: Biggest one so far

The report by TheElec backs the previous claims of iPhone SE 4 being the biggest of its kind so far with a 6.1-inch OLED display. This also means that iPhone SE 4 will be the first SE model from Apple to sport an OLED display along with Face ID. TheElec further reveals that Apple may task BOE to make 70% of the iPhone SE 4 panels. The tech giant has reportedly asked BOE to come up with an iPhone 13 panel but with lower specification. It is not yet known what these lower specifications entail, but it may include lowering the peak brightness or using the older generation's production method. The Cupertino based tech giant has also reportedly reached out to LG to see if it can help with iPhone SE 4 display production.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro: Can it outshine Pixel 9 Pro's camera? – Here's what we know so far

iPhone SE 4: What we know so far

As per Weibo-based leaker "Fixed Focus Digital," iPhone SE 4's backplate manufacturing is same as the standard iPhone model in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series which is expected to make its debut in September. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is expected to be released during the spring event.

Also read: iPhone maker's most expensive product may be dead before launch, but its tech can be a goldmine

iPhone SE 4 is believed to be in the sub-$500 starting range despite the new design and wide range of rumoured upgrades coming to the affordable Apple smartphone. iPhone SE will also get a USB-C port and maybe an Action button.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!