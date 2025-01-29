The iPhone SE is expected to launch later this year, in March or April, according to industry experts like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. So far, there have been multiple leaks that have given us a solid understanding of what to expect from Apple's mid-range offering. However, there has been some confusion regarding one key feature—the Dynamic Island. Essentially, the Dynamic Island is a smaller, more functional version of the notch. Apple first introduced it with the iPhone 14 Pro, and it has since become a staple across the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series. However, it is unclear whether the same feature will make its way to the iPhone SE or if Apple will stick to the tried-and-tested notch design.

But now, based on information from analyst Ross Young, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with a notch rather than the Dynamic Island, which come off as sad news for potential buyers.

iPhone SE 4 With The Good Ol' ‘Notch'

The iPhone SE 4 is likely going to be positioned as a mid-range device within Apple's lineup, supposedly priced around ₹50,000 to ₹60,000. Considering this price point and the fact that Apple is expected to introduce several flagship-grade features—including the A18 chipset and support for Apple Intelligence—we think, the company may avoid adding the Dynamic Island to prevent cannibalising sales of the iPhone 16 series.

If the iPhone SE 4 featured the Dynamic Island, it would look almost identical to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series from the front, but at a significantly lower cost. This could negatively impact sales of Apple's more premium models, making it understandable why Apple might stick with the notch.

That being said, both the notch and the Dynamic Island support Face ID, so users won't lose out on secure biometric unlocking. However, Apple is likely to remove the Touch ID system, which has been a staple of previous SE models.

The absence of the Dynamic Island means users will miss out on its fancy animations and Live Activities feature. However, for those looking to experience most of Apple's flagship features at nearly half the price of the iPhone 16 series, this might be an acceptable compromise.

iPhone SE 4: What More To Expect

As for other details, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature the same 6.1-inch AMOLED display as the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16, with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to debut with either the A17 Pro or A18 chipset, alongside 8GB of RAM, which could finally enable Apple Intelligence on a mid-range device.

In terms of cameras, reports suggest Apple will stick to a single-camera setup, which may or may not include the Fusion Gamma technology introduced with the iPhone 16 series. This feature allows users to capture lossless 2x zoom images without a dedicated zoom lens. While the iPhone SE 4 may lack an ultra-wide lens, its zoom capabilities may still be decent.

More details should become clear when the phone officially launches in the first half of 2025.