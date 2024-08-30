 iPhone SE 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: Here’s why | Mobile News

iPhone SE 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: Here’s why

Apple iPhone SE 4 launch has been tipped multiple times over the last few months, with one key speculation being the presence of a single camera setup.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 11:03 IST
Apple iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 launch is expected to happen sometime in 2025. (FRONT PAGE TECH )

iPhone SE 4 is expected to introduce a host of new features despite being a mid-range device, including Apple's latest Apple Intelligence AI features, up-to-date internals, and 8GB of RAM, when it reportedly launches in 2025. However, one key area where it might fall short in terms of hardware is the camera setup. It is anticipated to feature only a single camera—a rarity these days, as even entry-level phones now often come with dual camera setups featuring wide and ultra-wide lenses. Despite this, the inclusion of a single wide camera may not adversely affect the iPhone SE 4's camera performance. Read on to find out why.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, iPhone 16 design and more at just Rs…

More about Apple iPhone SE 4
Apple iPhone SE 4
  • White
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.1 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone SE 4's Single Camera Could Allow For Lossless Zooming Like iPhone 15

Have you seen how Apple handles zoom photos with the vanilla iPhone 15, which lacks a telephoto lens? It crops into the 48MP quad-bayer primary sensor, allowing for 2x optical zoom-like telephoto shots. This approach means that, by using a large sensor, Apple can produce high-quality zoom shots without losing detail, which reduces the need for a dedicated telephoto lens. So, in a way, your zoom photos could be well-covered even if the iPhone SE 4 comes with a single camera setup. However, this will only be effective if Apple includes a similar sensor and enables this technology.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

That said, if you're looking for an ultra-wide lens, you might be out of luck. A single camera setup on the iPhone SE 4 would likely not allow this to happen. Apple could likely prioritise a single camera setup, as it has done with previous iPhone SE models.

Also Read: Left IT job; forced to be a waiter: Techie shares his big mistake about ‘rage quitting' on Reddit

iPhone SE 4 Launch: Video Capabilities Will Be Strong

We have seen how impressive iPhone's video quality has been, to the point where it's become the go-to device for those seeking the best possible video performance. This is expected to remain true for the iPhone SE 4, thanks to modern optics and processing power. Moreover, most people prefer shooting videos using the main lens, as it provides the best quality. Therefore, having only a wide lens on the iPhone SE 4 may not be a significant drawback, especially for those looking for a reliable video shooting experience out of the box.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 11:03 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch details: how apple could end up killing most android mid-range mobiles iphone se 4 launch timeline tipped: apple’s powerful mid-ranger expected to launch in… samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on september 25, expected to cost over rs… iphone 16 vs iphone 15: expected differences and which one may be the value buy iqoo z9s with 50mp camera, 5500mah battery goes on sale on august 29 in india: check price, specs iphone 16 pro launch soon: is apple bringing a new design? thinner bezels, desert colour, and more iphone se 4 likely to be more powerful than iphone 15, to get design and features from iphone 16 samsung galaxy z fold 6 slim dimensions and display size leaked ahead of launch- all details samsung galaxy s25 ultra might be the slimmest flagship phone of the year- all details can pixel 9’s gemini ai beat iphone 16’s apple intelligence? check 3 key points
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone SE 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: Here’s why
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaks hint at unconventional romance options amid anticipated epic 2025 release

GTA 6 leaks hint at unconventional romance options amid anticipated epic 2025 release
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Grab a chance to win diamonds, vouchers, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Know how to grab free rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free
GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Asteroid

5 massive asteroids set to fly by Earth soon; NASA reveals speed, size, distance, more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
best ipad for students

Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, OnePlus Pad and other best student tablets for education
best budget smartwatch

10 Best Budget Smartwatches in India 2024: Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and others
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets