iPhone SE 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: Here’s why

iPhone SE 4 is expected to introduce a host of new features despite being a mid-range device, including Apple's latest Apple Intelligence AI features, up-to-date internals, and 8GB of RAM, when it reportedly launches in 2025. However, one key area where it might fall short in terms of hardware is the camera setup. It is anticipated to feature only a single camera—a rarity these days, as even entry-level phones now often come with dual camera setups featuring wide and ultra-wide lenses. Despite this, the inclusion of a single wide camera may not adversely affect the iPhone SE 4's camera performance. Read on to find out why.

iPhone SE 4's Single Camera Could Allow For Lossless Zooming Like iPhone 15

Have you seen how Apple handles zoom photos with the vanilla iPhone 15, which lacks a telephoto lens? It crops into the 48MP quad-bayer primary sensor, allowing for 2x optical zoom-like telephoto shots. This approach means that, by using a large sensor, Apple can produce high-quality zoom shots without losing detail, which reduces the need for a dedicated telephoto lens. So, in a way, your zoom photos could be well-covered even if the iPhone SE 4 comes with a single camera setup. However, this will only be effective if Apple includes a similar sensor and enables this technology.

That said, if you're looking for an ultra-wide lens, you might be out of luck. A single camera setup on the iPhone SE 4 would likely not allow this to happen. Apple could likely prioritise a single camera setup, as it has done with previous iPhone SE models.

iPhone SE 4 Launch: Video Capabilities Will Be Strong

We have seen how impressive iPhone's video quality has been, to the point where it's become the go-to device for those seeking the best possible video performance. This is expected to remain true for the iPhone SE 4, thanks to modern optics and processing power. Moreover, most people prefer shooting videos using the main lens, as it provides the best quality. Therefore, having only a wide lens on the iPhone SE 4 may not be a significant drawback, especially for those looking for a reliable video shooting experience out of the box.

