iPhone SE 4, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra and more: Top 5 phones to get spotlight in 2025

The smartphone market is set for a thrilling 2025 with exciting new releases. Here are five upcoming devices to watch for early next year.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 16 2024, 12:15 IST
Top 5 phones to get spotlight in 2025
The smartphone market in 2025 promises exciting launches, including the OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25, and more. (Unsplash)

The smartphone market remains a dynamic space, with brands continually launching devices across various price ranges. With numerous options available, it can be overwhelming for users to decide on the best fit. 2024 saw the release of many models, and 2025 promises to introduce several exciting devices. Below are five smartphones that will make waves early in 2025, especially following the high-end releases.

1. OnePlus 13

OnePlus is set to launch its flagship model, the OnePlus 13, in January 2025. The device will feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, offering impressive performance. Additionally, it will be built with durability in mind, boasting an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. The phone will debut with green-line-free display technology and run on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15. It will also carry a capable camera setup, tuned by Hasselblad, ensuring high-quality photography.

You may be interested in

13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹51,999Original price:₹59,900
Buy now
14% OFF
Apple iPhone 14
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹59,900Original price:₹69,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹65,900Original price:₹79,600
Buy now
OnePlus Nord 4 256GB
  • Mercurial Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹32,998
Buy now

Also read: OnePlus 13 to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chip: Check latest Geekbench scores

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series will hit the market in January 2025, marking one of the biggest flagship releases of the year. This series will include the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra models. The Galaxy S25 Series will feature One UI 7 for a smooth and stable user experience. While the Ultra model is expected to have a curvier design and a larger 6.86-inch display, the other models will see improvements in screen resolution and processing power. All variants will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while future foldable models are likely to return to the Exynos chipset.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series launch date is…

3. Asus ROG Phone 9

The Asus ROG Phone 9, a gaming-focused smartphone, will launch in India in early 2025. This phone has already been unveiled globally and is designed to cater to gamers. It will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and an advanced cooling system to maintain peak performance during extended gaming sessions. The phone will also sport a 165Hz display and a 5,800 mAh battery, making it a solid choice for those who demand high performance in mobile gaming.

Also read: ASUS ROG Phone 9 series to debut with 185Hz display, snapdragon 8 elite chip: Here's what to expect

4. Nothing Phone 3

The Nothing Phone 3, expected to launch in 2025, has already been spotted on Geekbench with the model number A059. Early benchmarks suggest the device will be powered by an 8-core processor, possibly the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The phone is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, with an AMOLED display. These early details indicate that the Nothing Phone 3 will be a performance-oriented device, though more information is likely to emerge as the launch approaches.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 and two more models rumoured for early 2025 launch, new leak suggests

5. iPhone SE 4

Apple is preparing to release the iPhone SE 4 in 2025, though official details remain scarce. Rumors suggest the device will be equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, 8GB of RAM, and 5G capabilities. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. A 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display and Face ID technology are also likely to be included. The iPhone SE 4 will maintain Apple's focus on affordability while offering high-end features, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 12:15 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone SE 4, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra and more: Top 5 phones to get spotlight in 2025
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Rockstar Games teases extraordinary features in GTA 6, leaving fans eager for upcoming trailer
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15: Grab bundles, diamonds, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15: Grab bundles, diamonds, and more for free
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14: Grab gloo wall skins, diamonds, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14: Grab gloo wall skins, diamonds, and more for free
Netflix Squid Game: Unleashed

Netflix to offer free access to 'Squid Game: Unleashed' mobile game for non-subscribers at launch
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, not The Last of Us 3, is PlayStation’s next big game; Naughty Dog unveils trailer

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets