iPhone SE 4, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra and more: Top 5 phones to get spotlight in 2025

The smartphone market remains a dynamic space, with brands continually launching devices across various price ranges. With numerous options available, it can be overwhelming for users to decide on the best fit. 2024 saw the release of many models, and 2025 promises to introduce several exciting devices. Below are five smartphones that will make waves early in 2025, especially following the high-end releases.

1. OnePlus 13

OnePlus is set to launch its flagship model, the OnePlus 13, in January 2025. The device will feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, offering impressive performance. Additionally, it will be built with durability in mind, boasting an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. The phone will debut with green-line-free display technology and run on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15. It will also carry a capable camera setup, tuned by Hasselblad, ensuring high-quality photography.

You may be interested in 13% OFF 13% OFF Apple iPhone 13 Blue

Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 14% OFF 14% OFF Apple iPhone 14 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OnePlus Nord 4 256GB Mercurial Silver

Mercurial Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Also read: OnePlus 13 to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chip: Check latest Geekbench scores

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series will hit the market in January 2025, marking one of the biggest flagship releases of the year. This series will include the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra models. The Galaxy S25 Series will feature One UI 7 for a smooth and stable user experience. While the Ultra model is expected to have a curvier design and a larger 6.86-inch display, the other models will see improvements in screen resolution and processing power. All variants will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, while future foldable models are likely to return to the Exynos chipset.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series launch date is…

3. Asus ROG Phone 9

The Asus ROG Phone 9, a gaming-focused smartphone, will launch in India in early 2025. This phone has already been unveiled globally and is designed to cater to gamers. It will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and an advanced cooling system to maintain peak performance during extended gaming sessions. The phone will also sport a 165Hz display and a 5,800 mAh battery, making it a solid choice for those who demand high performance in mobile gaming.

Also read: ASUS ROG Phone 9 series to debut with 185Hz display, snapdragon 8 elite chip: Here's what to expect

4. Nothing Phone 3

The Nothing Phone 3, expected to launch in 2025, has already been spotted on Geekbench with the model number A059. Early benchmarks suggest the device will be powered by an 8-core processor, possibly the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The phone is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, with an AMOLED display. These early details indicate that the Nothing Phone 3 will be a performance-oriented device, though more information is likely to emerge as the launch approaches.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 and two more models rumoured for early 2025 launch, new leak suggests

5. iPhone SE 4

Apple is preparing to release the iPhone SE 4 in 2025, though official details remain scarce. Rumors suggest the device will be equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, 8GB of RAM, and 5G capabilities. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. A 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display and Face ID technology are also likely to be included. The iPhone SE 4 will maintain Apple's focus on affordability while offering high-end features, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.