iPhone SE 4 price tipped ahead of launch, may come as good news for buyers

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 31 2024, 15:29 IST
iPhone SE 4 launching soon in India, know how much it will cost. (IceUniverse)

iPhone SE 4 launching in a couple of months and it has become one of the most debatable smartphones due to its expected upgrades and new features. People are now quite curious about what Apple has planned for its affordable iPhone and how much it will cost to justify the upgrades. We all know that the iPhone SE model is launching after three years, therefore, we may a significant change in comparison to the predecessor, making price a crucial factor. However, the new report has given a glimpse of how the new iPhone SE 4 may cost and it does not seem as frightening as we thought earlier. 

Also read: 5 new Apple products to be announced in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone SE 4, and more

iPhone SE 4 price

The new iPhone SE 4 will likely be known as the iPhone 16e as per previous reports. Therefore, the SE tag will be replaced and it will be one of the iPhone 16 series smartphones but at an affordable price. Now, a Korean outlet named Naver reported that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will likely be priced at $500 (about 42,700). This price is slightly higher than the iPhone SE 3 launched in 2022. However, there is just a $70 difference and considering the rumoured upgrades, it might be a promising offering. However, the Indian pricing of the iPhone SE 4 may differ and it may cost somewhere around Rs.50000 for the 128GB variant. 

Also read: iPhone 16e is a better name than iPhone SE 4: Here's our take

iPhone SE 4 specifications and upgrades

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with a new design profile with a bigger size and iPhone 14-like design. Reports suggest that the smartphone will feature a 6.06-inch OLED display with Face ID feature. The iPhone SE 4 will also be powered by an A18 chip with 8GB RAM that also powers iPhone 16 standard models. The iPhone SE 4 will likely come with a single rear camera setup with 48MP resolution and a 12MP front-facing camera. Additionally, it is expected to be the first iPhone with Apple's own 5G modem. Therefore, several new enhancements have been planned for the new iPhone SE model. 

First Published Date: 31 Dec, 15:29 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News
