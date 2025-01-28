iPhone SE 4 rear panel images leaked, shows new design and bigger camera bump

Leaked images of the iPhone SE 4 have revealed its rear panel design alongside the iPhone 16, hinting at major upgrades for Apple’s next affordable smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 28 2025, 16:55 IST
Leaked images have revealed the design of the back of the upcoming iPhone SE 4 next to the iPhone 16. (Apple)

A new leak reveals the rear panel design of the upcoming iPhone SE 4, set to replace the iPhone SE (2022). The successor to Apple's most affordable model could bring significant hardware changes, offering improvements over the previous generation. Leaked images, shared by tipster @MajinBuOfficial, show the iPhone SE 4 next to the iPhone 16, giving a glimpse of its possible look.

The leaked photos appear to show a dummy unit of the iPhone SE 4, as the rear panel lacks Apple's logo. The images do not reveal details about the phone's display. However, one thing stands out: the iPhone SE 4 is expected to maintain a single rear camera, similar to its predecessor. The images also highlight a larger camera bump on the SE 4 compared to the iPhone 16. Additionally, the power button is visible on the right side of the phone.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Design video leaked, here's what it will look like

iPhone SE 4: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 may feature the A18 chip, offering a notable performance boost over the A15 Bionic chip used in the iPhone SE 3. Along with the new chip, the phone is expected to be equipped with 8GB of RAM, enabling better support for Apple's advanced features.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra first impression: New Galaxy AI features, slimmer design, but same battery

The iPhone SE 4 is also rumoured to feature a 6.06-inch LTPS OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a significant upgrade from the smaller 4.7-inch display of the previous model. In addition to these upgrades, the device could include a 48-megapixel rear camera, making it a more capable option for photography. Another report points to the iPhone SE 4 being the first Apple device to include the company's in-house 5G modem, a move that could offer improved connectivity for users.

Also read: iPad 11 set for a major upgrade with A17 Pro chip, enhanced connectivity, and new magic keyboard

As the launch date approaches, more details about the iPhone SE 4's design and features are likely to surface.

First Published Date: 28 Jan, 16:55 IST
