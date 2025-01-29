iPhone SE 4 set to surprise with a significant design shift; Major changes expected ahead of spring launch

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 is set to arrive with some significant design changes, but it seems one popular feature will be missing. Contrary to initial leaks that suggested the SE 4 would adopt the Dynamic Island, the device will reportedly feature a notch similar to the iPhone 14, according to industry insider Ross Young. This marks a departure from earlier leaks, including one from Evan Blass, that hinted at the Dynamic Island for the SE 4.

Leaks and Speculations Surrounding the SE 4's Design

This confusion started when Blass shared images claiming to show the SE 4's design, which included the Dynamic Island. Additionally, a leak from February 2024 from Majin Bu suggested the feature would appear in the SE 4 as well. However, most other reports now indicate that Apple will stick to the traditional notch design, aligning with the iPhone 14 model's appearance.

You may be interested in 13% OFF 13% OFF Apple iPhone 13 Blue

Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 14% OFF 14% OFF Apple iPhone 14 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage IQOO 9T 5G Alpha

Alpha 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Samsung faces backlash over S Pen Bluetooth removal, fans launch online petition for its return in 2026

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 is set to arrive with some significant design changes, but it seems one popular feature will be missing. Contrary to initial leaks that suggested the SE 4 would adopt the Dynamic Island, the device will reportedly feature a notch similar to the iPhone 14, according to industry insider Ross Young. This marks a departure from earlier leaks, including one from Evan Blass, that hinted at the Dynamic Island for the SE 4.

Leaks and Speculations Surrounding the SE 4's Design

This confusion started when Blass shared images claiming to show the SE 4's design, which included the Dynamic Island. Additionally, a leak from February 2024 from Majin Bu suggested the feature would appear in the SE 4 as well. However, most other reports now indicate that Apple will stick to the traditional notch design, aligning with the iPhone 14 model's appearance.

Also read: iOS 18.3 brings improvements to Apple Intelligence and more: Check out 4 big upgrades

Using the notch could help Apple manage costs, as the iPhone 14's components are more affordable to replicate, allowing the SE 4 to remain competitively priced. The leak of screen protectors for the SE 4 also supports this theory, reinforcing the idea that the notch design will be featured.

Goodbye TouchID: FaceID to Take Over

Another big change with the SE 4 is the removal of TouchID. Reports suggest that Apple is planning to remove the fingerprint sensor from its entire iPhone range. It will be replaced by FaceID as the default security method.

As for the specifications, the SE 4 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display, a single rear camera, and 8GB of RAM. It is rumoured to run on the A17 Pro chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 15 Pro, enabling the device to support advanced AI features.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 rear panel images leaked, shows new design and bigger camera bump

The iPhone SE 4 will offer a modern design at a more affordable price and is expected to launch in the spring, probably between March and April, with a price tag of less than $500 worldwide.

Using the notch could help Apple manage costs, as the iPhone 14's components are more affordable to replicate, allowing the SE 4 to remain competitively priced. The leak of screen protectors for the SE 4 also supports this theory, reinforcing the idea that the notch design will be featured.

Goodbye TouchID: FaceID to Take Over

Another big change with the SE 4 is the removal of TouchID. Reports suggest that Apple is planning to remove the fingerprint sensor from its entire iPhone range. It will be replaced by FaceID as the default security method.

As for the specifications, the SE 4 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display, a single rear camera, and 8GB of RAM. It is rumoured to run on the A17 Pro chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 15 Pro, enabling the device to support advanced AI features.

Also read: iPhone 17 to miss out on this BIG display upgrade: Here's what we know

The iPhone SE 4 will offer a modern design at a more affordable price and is expected to launch in the spring, probably between March and April, with a price tag of less than $500 worldwide.