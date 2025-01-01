iPhone SE 4 to debut with these 5 major upgrades: New design, USB-C, Apple modem, and more

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 4 is set to bring exciting upgrades, including a new design, better cameras, USB-C charging, and Apple’s in-house modem. Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 01 2025, 11:00 IST
iPhone SE 4
Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 will feature major upgrades, including a new design, USB-C, and improved cameras. (Apple)

The next major iPhone release could be closer than expected. As Apple wraps up the iPhone 16 lineup, many are turning their attention to what's next. While the iPhone 17 may still be some time away, the iPhone SE 4 is already on the horizon, with an expected spring 2025 launch, marking the first update to the SE series in three years.

iPhone SE 4: Revamped Design and Display (Expected)

A major design overhaul is on the way. Since its debut in 2020, the iPhone SE has followed the design of the iPhone 8, featuring a 4.7-inch LCD display and a home button. However, the SE 4 will likely move away from this older design. Expect a shift towards a design similar to the iPhone 14, including a 6.1-inch OLED display, flat edges, Face ID, and a smaller notch. Despite this upgrade, the iPhone SE 4 will still retain a single rear camera instead of the dual camera setup found on the iPhone 14. Display analyst Ross Young has confirmed that the SE 4 will use the same 6.1-inch OLED panel as the iPhone 14, sourced from BOE and LG Display.

Also read: iPhone 16, iPhones 16 Pro, iPhone 15 series, and more are available at huge discounts on Vijay Sales

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

USB-C Port for Charging

Another significant change involves the charging port. Following European regulations, Apple is expected to ditch the Lightning connector in favour of USB-C for the iPhone SE 4. This transition is a continuation of Apple's move towards USB-C, which began with the iPhone 15 lineup. With this change, users will be able to charge their iPhone SE 4 using the same cable as their iPad and MacBook.

Camera Upgrades

Camera improvements are also on the agenda. The SE 4 will likely feature the same 48MP rear camera sensor found on the iPhone 15, a significant upgrade over the 12MP sensor in the SE 3. The front-facing camera will also receive a boost, possibly adopting the 12MP selfie camera from the iPhone 15, replacing the SE 3's 7MP version.

Also read: Apple discontinues iPhone SE and iPhone 14 as USB-C becomes mandatory charging standard in EU

Apple Intelligence Integration

Reports indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will run on the A18 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM, bringing Apple Intelligence features to the budget-friendly device. This suite of features will include new writing tools, Photos Clean Up, Genmoji, Image Playground, and an updated Siri.

Also read: iPhone is silently sending Photos app data to Apple: Here's how to disable this feature

Apple's First In-House Modem

Additionally, the SE 4 is expected to debut with Apple's first in-house modem. After acquiring Intel's modem business in 2019, Apple is set to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm with this new technology, marking another milestone in its push for self-sufficiency.

With these upgrades, the iPhone SE 4 promises to be a significant step forward for Apple's entry-level iPhone model.

First Published Date: 01 Jan, 11:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets