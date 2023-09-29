Icon

iPhone SE 4 to get the awesome iPhone 15 action button, iPhone 14 look? Know what leak says

The new Apple iPhone SE 4 may receive major upgrades. According to a leak, it may feature the iPhone 15 Action Button and USB-C charging port. Know more about the leak here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2023, 14:51 IST
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature an action button and may get a new iPhone 14-like design. (Representative image) ( HT Tech)

Apple recently announced its iPhone 15 lineup with massive upgrades and new features and among the top ones is the Action Button. Now, an early leak has made a big revelation about the new iPhone SE 4. However, it's too early to make any assumptions about the iPhone but we have got some major information that will surely blow your mind. According to leaks, the iPhone SE 4 may get the new iPhone 15 Action Button which includes various shortcut features. If the rumor came out to be true then it will be a big update for iPhone's budget smartphones. Check the leaked details here.

iPhone SE 4 rumoured specs

According to a MacRumors report, the codename for the iPhone SE 4 is “Ghost”. The new iPhone SE may get two major upgrades, one the inclusion of an Action Button, which was introduced this year on iPhone 15 Pro models and a USB-C port. The USB-C charging port may be due to the European Union regulations. Additionally, it is reported that the iPhone SE 4 may get an iPhone 14 chassis but an improved version of it.

In terms of camera, it may feature a single camera along with a flash just like the iPhone SE 3 model. It may also get a major upgrade with the main camera as it is rumoured to get a 48 MP primary lens. MacRumors also stated that there is not much clarification about the camera design and positioning. Additionally, it may get a new OLED panel which may align with iPhone 14. The new generation may also not include the “home button” which means the iPhone SE 4 may get Face ID.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In other news, Apple might also be testing its in-house 5G modem and it is now being tested with the iPhone SE 4. The launch date of the smartphone is also not confirmed as its predecessor, iPhone SE 3 was launched in 2022.

First Published Date: 29 Sep, 14:49 IST
