iPhone SE 4 vs Google Pixel 9a: Which mid-range smartphone is worth the hype?

In 2025, Apple and Google are expected to launch their mid-range smartphones, the iPhone SE 4 and Pixel 9a. These two smartphones are expected to compete with each other since they are expected to launch in a similar price range and are most likely to offer flagship-like features. While we have seen several A-series smartphones from Google over the past few years, Apple will be launching the SE model after three years, therefore, we are in for significant upgrades. To know which smartphone is worth the hype, check out the comparison between the iPhone SE 4 and Google Pixel 9a based on rumours.

iPhone SE 4 vs Google Pixel 9a:

Design and display: The iPhone SE 4 will likely come with a design similar to the iPhone 14, however, it may have slimmer bezels, a smaller display notch, and a Face ID feature. However, it may come with a single rare camera setup. On the other hand, the Pixel 9a may come with a slimmer camera module in comparison to its predecessor. Additionally, the smartphone may come with a new design.

For display, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Pixel 9a may also come with a 6.1-inch OLED display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera: The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 48MP rear camera which may also offer 2x optical zoom. On the front, it may feature a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera. On the other hand, Pixel 9a is expected to come with a dual camera setup that may consist of a 48MP main camera and 13 ultrawide camera.



Performance: The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by an 18-chip with 8GB RAM storage. On the other hand, the Pixel 9a will likely be equipped with Tensor G4 chip. Both the chipset powers the flagship iPhone 16 model and Pixel 9 model.



Battery: As of now, the battery specs have been kept under the hoods. Therefore, we may have to wait for the launch of the iPhone SE 4 and Pixel 9a to confirm what's coming.



