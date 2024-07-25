iPhone SE, iPhone 17 model launching next year may get Apple’s own 5G chip, company likely to bid adieu to Qualcomm

iPhone models launching next year may finally use Apple's own 5G modem. Apple is rumoured to be developing its own 5G modes for iPhones for the past several years. Although the company never confirmed any details, reports suggest that Apple's 5G modem project faced numerous delays and challenges. However, the tech giant has come past its setbacks and the modem project may complete soon.

When will Apple use its own 5G modem in iPhones

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed in a short article posted on social media platform X that Apple may use a 5G modem chip designed in-house in the two iPhone models launching in 2025. The iPhone models expected to get the new Apple 5G modem first includes the iPhone SE 4 and an all iPhone 17 slim. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 in the first quarter of the year, while the ultra-slim iPhone 17 model will likely debut in the third quarter.

It is worth noting that the analyst believed that only one model in the iPhone 17 lineup will get the Apple 5G modem. It is not known whyApple may do so but Kuo suggests that the company will slowly phase out Qualcomm modem.

Apple currently relying on Qualcomm

For those who are unaware, Apple is currently relying on Qualcomm modems for cellular connectivity in all existing iPhone. The Cupertino-based tech giant extended its 5G modem supply agreement with Qualcomm earlier this year. The agreement is for iPhone launches through 2026. That may be the reason Apple is planning a transition to its own in-house 5G chips gradually over multiple years.

To recall, as part of its efforts to design its own 5G chip, Apple bought most of Intel's smartphone modem business in 2019. It is not yet known whether Apple's chip would have any consumer benefits over the Qualcomm's modems that are currently used, but the new modem will surely reduce Apple's reliance on Qualcomm.

