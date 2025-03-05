iPhone users can now access Google Gemini directly from lock screen with new widget update

Google has made accessing its Gemini AI easier for iPhone users with new lock screen widgets, offering quick access to various features without unlocking the device.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 05 2025, 12:18 IST
Google Gemini update now allows iPhone users to access the AI chatbot directly from their lock screen. (REUTERS)

Google has introduced a new update for Gemini, allowing users to access the AI chatbot directly from their iPhone's lock screen. This feature, first reported by 9to5Google, enables users to engage with Gemini Live, Google's real-time voice function, without unlocking their phone. The update adds six lock screen widgets, each offering quick access to different Gemini features.

Quick Access to Gemini Features

Previously, accessing Gemini required unlocking the phone, launching the app, and selecting the desired function. While this process was simple, it wasn't particularly convenient. With the latest update, users can now jump directly into their desired task with a single tap on their lock screen.

Hands-Free and Real-Time Interaction

The "Type Prompt" widget allows users to send quick questions to Gemini without opening the full app. For instance, if you need to know whether foxes have horns, you can now get an answer immediately without interrupting other activities. Similarly, the “Talk Live” widget offers direct access to a real-time conversation with Gemini, bypassing the extra step of launching the chat.

The “Open Mic” widget is designed for hands-free use, perfect for when your hands are occupied. It allows users to set reminders, schedule meetings, or ask Gemini to draft an email with ease, ensuring important tasks are handled even when multitasking.

For those who need visual assistance, the update includes camera-based features. The “Use Camera” widget allows users to snap a photo and ask Gemini questions about what's captured, such as identifying objects or verifying information. The “Share Image” and “Share File” options enable users to upload media for Gemini to analyse, whether for research, creative purposes, or feedback.

Easier Access with iOS Shortcuts

For a more discreet experience, users can move these widgets to the corner buttons traditionally used for the flashlight and camera. Additionally, Gemini widgets can be added to the Control Center for easy access by swiping down on iOS.

As Apple's AI-powered Siri is reportedly delayed until 2027, Google and other AI companies are providing iPhone users with advanced alternatives. These features show the potential of large language models (LLMs) and voice assistants, though Apple's eventual release of LLM-integrated Siri could offer even deeper integration with iPhone functions.

First Published Date: 05 Mar, 12:17 IST
