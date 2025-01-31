iPhone users can save 7GB worth of storage- Know how to free up space

Here’s how iPhone users can save 7GB of storage by disabling this one popular feature from the device. Know how the process works.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 31 2025, 09:15 IST
iPhone users can save 7GB worth of storage- Know how to free up space
Apple Intelligence takes about 7GB of storage on your iPhone, here’s how to disable it for extra storage. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

With the iPhone 16 series launch, Apple announced the roll-out of Apple Intelligence features which include Notifications summaries, ChatGPT integration, AI image generation, and much more. On the compatible devices, Apple Intelligence features are enabled by default and the company has confirmed that it takes about 7GB of iPhone's storage space which is quite significant. While iPhone users struggle to manage space on their devices, Apple now enables users to disable Apple Intelligence features to free up space. Therefore, know-how Apple Intelligence can be disabled to free up space on your iPhone. 

Also read: Some iPhone users can now send texts via Elon Musk's Starlink: How it differs from traditional satellite connectivity

How to disable Apple Intelligence on iPhone to free 7GB of storage

Apple states that its suite of AI features takes about 7GB of storage space across devices including iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Therefore, iPhone users with Apple Intelligence compatibility may struggle with storage constraints. However, we have found the right solution for iPhone users to save storage space by disabling some Apple Intelligence features. A GizmoChina report highlighted, that disabling some AI features on iPhone will remove local AI models from the devices, which will start to free up storage space. Therefore, if some features are not useful on a day-to-day basis, users can simply disable a specific feature. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone SE 4, M4 MacBook Air, and other Apple products launching early in 2025

Here are the steps to disable Apple Intelligence features:
 

Step 1: Go to the iPhone's Settings app

Step 2: Open “Apple Intelligence & Siri”

Step 3: Turn off thetoggle for Apple Intelligence and accept the prompt for confirmation

Following these three-step process will disable AI features from iPhone such as Writing Tools, Image Playground, and others. Users can also disable some specific AI features such as Notifications Summaries or writing tools without having to completely turn off the suite of AI features. Note that this can only be done on the latest iPhone models such as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series models. While you'll be able to clear storage space, your device will no longer have access to Apple's AI features. Also if you have not installed the iOS 18.2 update, then the process will not be applicable, since your device will not have Apple Intelligence in the first place.

Also read: iOS 18.3 released: New Visual Intelligence features coming to iPhone 16 series

First Published Date: 31 Jan, 09:15 IST
