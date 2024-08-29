 iPhone users finally get this long-awaited feature with iOS 18.1 beta update, long enjoyed by Android users | Mobile News

iPhone users finally get this long-awaited feature with iOS 18.1 beta update, long enjoyed by Android users

iPhone 15 Pro users can now experience the super useful Clean Up Apple Intelligence feature. Here's how it works.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 29 2024, 14:38 IST
Apple Clean Up Apple AI
Apple Intelligence brings Clean Up for iPhone 15 Pro and later. (Apple)

iPhone 15 Pro users who have installed iOS 18.1 beta 3 can now finally use Apple's Clean Up feature in the Photos app, which is part of Apple Intelligence. This feature allows you to remove objects and people from a picture in seconds, much like the Magic Eraser feature that Google has offered for years.

Also Read: Samsung's most expensive phone likely to launch on September 25, expected to cost over Rs…

iPhone Clean Up Feature: How It Works

Similar to Google's Magic Eraser, you simply need to draw a circle around or tap the object or person you wish to remove from the photo, and it will be removed instantly. To access this feature, go to the Apple Photos app after installing iOS 18.1 beta 3, open a photo, and then tap on the edit button. You will see the new option called Clean Up.

There is also another handy trick with this feature—if you circle a person's face, it censors (blurs) the face, making it easy to protect someone's privacy if you are posting or sending a photo online.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch details: How Apple could end up killing most Android mid-range mobiles

iPhone Clean Up AI: When Is It Going to Roll Out for Everyone?

Apple is expected to roll out iOS 18.1 later in October, following the initial release of iOS 18 in September. It will be then that iPhone 15 Pro users will be able to access the stable update, which will include all the Apple Intelligence features. In addition to iPhone 15 Pro users, all iPhone 16 Series users will also be able to access Apple Intelligence AI features, including the Clean Up feature.

Also Read: "Sorry about motherboard issues": OnePlus responds after asking 42,000 to repair mobile that costs 38,700 now

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 14:29 IST
