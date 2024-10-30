 iPhone users finally gets call recording feature; Here’s how it works and supported devices | Mobile News

iPhone users finally gets call recording feature; Here’s how it works and supported devices

Apple’s iOS 18.1 update brings a new call recording feature for iPhone users, enabling them to record calls with real-time transcription and automatic Voice Notes storage.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 30 2024, 12:40 IST
Icon
iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence rolled out: Here are top 5 tools you must try
iPhone call recording features
1/5 AI Writing Tools: This Apple Intelligence feature offers several tools enabling iPhone users to proofread, rewrite, and summarise text on iOS apps such as Messages, Mail, web articles, note-taking apps, and more. By selecting the text, users can also change the tone to friendly, professional, or concise to make it look more structured. Apple Intelligence’s writing tool runs on device, therefore, users can access it without an internet connection. (Apple )
iPhone call recording features
2/5 Notification summaries: This is one of the most interesting tools to avoid reading long-form notifications. Apple Intelligence smartly summarises notifications, allowing iPhone users to just read the important parts of the messages. This way users can only act on important notifications, making their iPhone usage even more personalised.  (Apple)
iPhone call recording features
3/5 Photos Clean Up tool: Annoyed by that unwanted object or person in an image you look the best? Then this tool would be a game changer as it removes unwanted or distracting objects from the image with the help of AI. This feature works quite similarly to Google’s Magic Eraser on Pixel devices. Note that images edited with the Clean Up tool will be marked as manipulated by AI if you make the images live to other third-party platform.  (Apple )
iPhone call recording features
4/5 Smart replies: This is another intuitive Apple Intelligence feature which can be accessed on the iPhone’s Mail and Messages app. This feature provides users with short or comprehensive reply suggestions by analysing the received text. This allows users to quickly respond to the sender without any hassle of forming a message from scratch or worrying about grammatical or spelling errors. Users just have to select the preferred AI-generated response and send it.  (Apple)
iPhone call recording features
5/5 AI call recording and transcription: Apple finally introduced the call recording feature to the iPhone. However, it is quite powerful and more intuitive with AI. On iPhone, users can now record calls and transcribe them on the Notes app. Apart from transcriptions, Apple Intelligence also summarises the transcribed of the call conversation. Therefore, users can transcribe and summarise calls on iPhone with Apple Intelligence.  (Apple )
iPhone call recording features
icon View all Images
Apple has rolled out a call recording feature with iOS 18.1 update for iPhone users. (Pexels)

Apple has finally released iOS 18.1, which includes several new features for iPhone users. Notably, the update adds the highly sought-after call recording function. This feature allows users to record phone calls directly on their devices, enhancing communication capabilities. Alongside this, the update integrates Apple Intelligence, enabling real-time transcription of recorded conversations.

To record calls on your iPhone, first ensure you have updated to iOS 18.1. Navigate to Settings > Software Update to download the latest version. 

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹119,900
Check details
See full Specifications

Once your device is updated, follow these steps to begin recording a call:

1. Start a new call or answer an incoming one.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. During the call, locate the record button in the top left corner of the screen.

3. Tap the record button to initiate recording.

Also read: 5 best travel-friendly gaming laptops in India

An audio notification will alert all parties on the call that the conversation is being recorded. This feature promotes transparency by informing participants about the recording. If Apple Intelligence is enabled on your device, you will receive real-time transcriptions of the call. The transcriptions support multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Portuguese, catering to a diverse user base.

After the call ends, the recording automatically saves to the Voice Notes app. Users can review the recording later. Additionally, Apple Intelligence provides a summary of key discussion points, allowing users to easily access important information without having to listen to the entire recording.

Also read: iPhones worth 50,447 crore shipped from India as Apple shifts China focus

The call recording feature is compatible with various iPhone models that support iOS 18.1, including:

  • iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS, XS Max, XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Also read: Apple's Mac mini with M4 chip is here, and it fits in your palm—Check price, specs, and availability

To access recorded calls, open the Phone app on your iPhone and tap the Start Call Recording button during a call. If you wish to stop the recording, tap the Stop button or hang up. All recordings will be saved in a Call Recordings folder within the Notes app, where users can view saved calls easily.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 12:40 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone users finally gets call recording feature; Here’s how it works and supported devices
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 sparks console rivalry as Microsoft remains silent amid Sony's bold new PS5 Pro
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30: New Faded Wheel event is here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30: New Faded Wheel event is here
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards
New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets