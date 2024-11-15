iPhone users get new powerful Google AI app—Check key features

Google Gemini is now available as a standalone app for iPhone. Here's what it can do—and what it can't.

SHAURYA SHARMA
Nov 15 2024, 12:27 IST
iPhone users get new powerful Google AI app—Check key features
Google Gemini Live running on iPhone. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Gemini could finally be coming to iOS and iPhones, and now it appears the app has officially been listed on the Apple App Store. It is now available for all iPhones. What this means is that the Gemini app is no longer exclusive to Android. Previously, iPhone users could only access Gemini through the Google app, but now it has its own standalone app, which is very similar to the Gemini website and the Android app. The app also includes Google's latest Gemini Live feature. It operates in much the same way as it does on Android, offering all the key features you'd expect.

Google Gemini App Now On iOS: Details

We can confirm that the Gemini app is now available on the App Store. If you're on iPhone, you can download it directly from this link. The interface is nearly identical to that of the Android version. We compared the Gemini app on both the iPhone 16 Pro and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the interface remained exactly the same. 

However, there are some differences in functionality. On iPhone, for example, you can't ask Gemini to perform system-wide tasks. When we asked the Gemini app on iPhone to open YouTube or turn on the flashlight, it failed to do so, as it cannot control system settings (Siri can). On Android, you can simply ask Gemini to perform these actions, such as opening a YouTube video or turning on the camera.

Gemini App On iOS: It Has Its Perks

That said, the iOS version of Gemini does have some unique features, such as integration with Dynamic Island. If you minimise the app, it quietly moves to the Dynamic Island, where you can easily tap it to return to your conversation.

Like the Android version, the Gemini app on iOS also offers various features, including the ability to generate images using Google's image models. You can also select from different Gemini Live voices, just as you can on Android.

15 Nov, 12:27 IST
