iPhone users may land in soup due to Apple Intelligence's 'priority': Know how AI feature can be a big problem

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Aug 06 2024, 10:32 IST
AI-powered iPhone Mail app prioritises scamming emails, know how it could be a huge problem for iPhone users. (Shutterstock)

Apple Intelligence is currently available on the iOS 18.1 beta version, where developers and testers are examining the functionality of all new AI features. With the recent beta release, Apple rolled out several Apple Intelligence features which included an AI summary on the iPhone Mail app. This feature analyses text and generates summaries. Additionally, it also has the ability to determine the mail's importance and mark them as priority emails. However, users reported serious concerns over the feature as it is marking scamming and phishing emails to the priority list. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro may beat iPhone 16 Pro Max in battery capacity jump, here's what we know so far

Apple Intelligence marks phishing emails as a priority 

Android Authority reported that several Reddit users are claiming the Apple Intelligence-powered email filter feature is showcasing scamming emails on the priority list. This particular feature has been creating much chaos among iPhone users as it can trick users into clicking on malicious links. The report highlighted that this feature works based on text analyses and it does not check the sender's details and other crucial information. 

The AI-powered Mail app feature is still in beta version and it is expected to have bugs and flaws. However, if the problem goes unnoticed then it could create some serious problems among iPhone users once the iOS 18.1 rolls out to everyone in October. With this major flaw, Mail app users could easily fall victim to online scams, since Apple Intelligence has marked such malicious emails as a priority.

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch likely to take place on this day, Apple Intelligence will not play spoilsport: Know why

Before Apple Intelligence, the iPhone Mail app consisted of an automatic junk email detection feature which analysed marketing and phishing emails. However, this feature reportedly had several flaws as it was not able to detect each mail properly. Now, with Apple Intelligence coming, these features could work more effectively since the app will be integrated with AI. However, it is doing the exact opposite job, creating tension among the users. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro likely to feature titanium again, and that's exciting because my iPhone 15 Pro looks as good as day one

Now, in the coming beta releases, it is expected that Apple will take strict action against the priority email functionality and mark phishing mail as junk. We have still 2 months to confirm if the problem has been solved. 

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 10:32 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets