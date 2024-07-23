 iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know | Mobile News

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

AirDrop-style file transfers, but using WhatsApp? Well, the Meta-owned app could be working to bring this feature for iPhone users in the future. Here are the details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 23 2024, 10:31 IST
WhatsApp privacy settings
iPhone users may soon get the offline file sharing feature by WhatsApp. (Unsplash)

WhatsApp is testing a file-sharing feature on iOS that will allow users to share files without an internet connection, much like how AirDrop works. According to reports, this feature has been in development on Android, but now, WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has identified its presence in the WhatsApp iOS beta on the TestFlight beta programme.

Also Read: iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro' enough

WhatsApp Offline File Sharing Feature: What Could It Bring?

With this feature, users would be able to share documents, photos, videos, and more with nearby devices that have a WhatsApp account, without needing internet access.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Found in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.15.10.70 update, this feature will function by sharing a QR code with the receiving device, rather than using the nearby device detection method employed by WhatsApp for Android.

When this feature eventually rolls out in a stable capacity, it would simplify file transfers. There are times when mobile reception is unavailable, or WiFi is out of reach. This feature could prove quite handy in such situations.

Also Read: International travellers in India can now easily access UPI, NPCI launches new service: Check details

Who Can You Send Files To And When Is It Coming?

WABetaInfo notes that users would be able to share across different platforms—be it Android or iOS—regardless of what their contacts are using. Additionally, this transfer process would be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only the intended recipients can access the files.

It will be interesting to see how users adapt to this feature, especially on iOS, where AirDrop is already widely used. On Android, this feature may be more impactful as not many people are aware of the Android Quick Share feature.

Currently, there is no official word on the release date for this feature, but it is reportedly still in early development and may take some time before it is released to the public. Development plans can always change, so take this information with a grain of salt until WhatsApp makes an official announcement.

Also Read: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: Foldable smartphone with potential but is it worth Rs.99999?

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 10:31 IST
