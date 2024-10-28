With Diwali 2024 upon us, and many people heading home for the holidays, one tradition remains unchanged—capturing moments and creating memories. Given the number of people who purchased iPhones this year, be it the iPhone 16 series or the iPhone 15 at significant festive discounts, it's the perfect time to share some tips on making the most of your iPhone's camera. These practical, straightforward tips will help you capture beautiful photos and videos this festive season, preserving cherished memories with friends and family.

iPhone Users, The Exposure Slider Is Your Best Friend

The best way to create dramatic shots with ease is to slightly underexpose your shots, especially when there are vibrant lights in the background. For instance, let's say you're capturing a brightly lit diya with lots of fairy lights in the background. In this situation, try moving close to the diya, focus on it, and lower the exposure slightly. This will result in a more dramatic shot than if you simply focused and allowed the exposure to stay on auto. Try this in other situations as well, whether it's night or daytime. Sometimes, deepening the shadows can lead to beautiful images. You can also do the same with videos.

Portrait Mode Is Fun, But Latest iPhones Have This Major Advantage

iPhones have included Portrait mode for a while now, but what if I told you that you don't necessarily need it anymore? The sensors in the latest iPhones are large enough to create a natural shallow depth of field. So, when you're photographing objects like diyas or firecrackers, all you need to do is get a bit closer to your subject and focus. You'll notice that the background is blurred, without even needing Portrait mode. This allows for more natural-looking images. Also, if you want to add Portrait mode later, you can do so if you have an iPhone 15 or later.

Fireworks In 4K 120 = Glorious

iPhone 16 Pro models now let you shoot slow-motion videos in 4K at 120fps. This means you can capture sharp, slow-motion footage (previously limited to 1080p). Try filming your loved ones with fireworks going off in the background for a dramatic effect, and the best part is you can slow down the footage directly in the Photos app.

Tips from Professional Photographers

Garima Bhaskar, a street photographer from New Delhi, reminds users to use Cinematic mode, saying, “Make sure to use Cinematic mode for videos to change focus dynamically. Start by focusing on a diya or candle, then slowly shift focus to the background to create a dramatic reveal of the scene.” She adds, “To elevate this shot, pan your camera from one subject to another while tapping on the screen to shift focus. Hold the phone steady or use a gimbal for stabilisation, ensuring the camera smoothly follows the subjects, whether it's fireworks or family members. Cinematic mode creates a shallow depth of field, allowing you to blur the background and make people or objects stand out, giving a more professional, film-like appearance to your videos.”

Here's what Joshua Karthik, a photographer and director, said: “iPhone 16 Pro and Max shoot with four times the resolution this year, and the new 48MP sensor makes for fantastic images. Group photos of family and friends are significantly better, and close-up macro shots of lights and elements shine as well. Just tap the 0.5 icon in the camera app and create some ultra-wide magic. This year, the Pro iPhones also have 120fps recording in 4K. This means you can capture high-speed motion and slow it down for a dramatic and pleasing effect. Try it with flames, kids running around, or any movement. Lastly, don't forget to use Audio Mix. This standout feature in iPhone 16 and Pro instantly transforms everyday videos of family and friends, making their voices sound studio-recorded; the improvement is immediate and incredible. There are plenty of modes to try, and this will make your Diwali videos stand out,” adds Joshua Karthik.

Vansh Virmani, Photographer and Creative Director, said, “For standout portraits, try positioning your subject near a light source like diyas or fairy lights. Use Portrait mode to blur the background and let the soft light create a warm glow around your subject. You can even use the new Photo Styles to add depth and drama to the shot.”

