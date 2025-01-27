WhatsApp consistently introduces new features to enhance the user experience across its app. On the Android side, certain features often debut before becoming available on iOS, while some features appear on iOS first. Recently, WABetaInfo spotted that WhatsApp is working on a new feature allowing users to log into multiple accounts within the same app on Android. This feature, currently in development, is now reportedly being worked on for iOS as well. In the future, iOS users will be able to log into multiple accounts within the same app. Here's everything we know about the feature under development.

WhatsApp Multiple Accounts Support on iOS: What We Know

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.2.10.70, available via the TestFlight app, confirms that WhatsApp is indeed developing the multiple accounts feature for iOS.

This feature would be highly useful for users managing multiple phone numbers, whether for personal or professional purposes. Currently, many users rely on WhatsApp Business to operate a separate account on the same phone. With this update, users will be able to add a second account directly from WhatsApp settings, removing the need to go out of the way, and follow additional steps.

Users will reportedly have the option to add a new account by linking it as a companion by scanning a QR code. Alternatively, they can start afresh with a new account. Notably, WhatsApp will maintain complete separation between accounts. Notifications, chats, backups, and settings will remain unique to each account, allowing them to operate independently within the app.

When Will This Feature Be Released?

Currently, there is no information on when this feature will roll out in a stable update for all users. However, the report mentions that the feature is actively under development and will be available in a future WhatsApp update. The exact timeline remains unclear.