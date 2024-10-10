There are a multitude of new Apple Intelligence features that Apple won't ship with iOS 18.1, reportedly slated for release on October 28. Three of these could be the Apple Intelligence image tools—Apple Image Playground, Genmoji, and Image Wand. Of the three, Image Playground is the most ambitious, allowing users to generate images based on text-based prompts—similar to the Pixel Studio app on the Google Pixel 9 series.

What's Coming With iOS 18.2?

iOS 18.2 could be a big update for iPhones that support Apple Intelligence (iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 series), as it will introduce the aforementioned features. While iOS 18.1 will bring a few updates, they will be limited to the revamped Siri interface, writing tools, Clean Up, transcription summaries, Notification Summaries, and more.

That being said, the Image Playground feature will certainly be a fun way to create images on-device by submitting text prompts. It will be available both as a standalone app and through Image Playground tool support in various apps, including third-party ones. Users will have three styles to choose from: Sketch, Illustration, and Animation.

Genmoji is another interesting feature that allows you to create custom emojis using AI. Often, we can't find the right emoji for a situation, so having a tool that lets you create your own will be handy for many people. As for Image Wand, it is similar to Samsung's Sketch-to-Image feature. It lets you draw a rough sketch within the Notes app and then transform it into a full-fledged image using Apple Intelligence.

When Is iOS 18.2 Coming?

Based on several reports, iOS 18.2 for supported iPhones is expected to be released in December, after iOS 18.1 is launched at the end of October. So, if you've been eagerly awaiting the image tools, you will have to wait a couple more months. Additionally, many other Apple Intelligence features, including the fully revamped Siri, will be rolled out in stages until March 2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

