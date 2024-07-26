iPhones now cheaper in India; Apple cuts prices of iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14 and more by up to 5,900: Check new prices

iPhone prices reduced in India: Apple has reduced the prices of its various iPhone models in India by up to ₹5,900, spanning from the top-end iPhone 15 Pro models to the entry-level iPhone SE. This change comes just a few days after the basic custom duty on mobile devices was reduced to 15%, down from 20%, as part of the Union Budget 2024.

Apple's new prices are now reflected on its India website, and customers can already start purchasing at these reduced rates. For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro 128GB model, which originally retailed for ₹1,34,900, now costs ₹1,29,800—marking a price drop of ₹5,100.

How Much Will iPhones Cost Now – New iPhone India Prices

iPhone 15 Pro Max : ₹ 1,54,000 (down from ₹ 1,59,900). This is a ₹ 5,900 price drop.

: 1,54,000 (down from 1,59,900). This is a 5,900 price drop. iPhone 15 Pro : ₹ 1,29,800 (down from ₹ 1,34,900). This marks a ₹ 5,100 price drop (3.78%).

: 1,29,800 (down from 1,34,900). This marks a 5,100 price drop (3.78%). iPhone 15 base model : ₹ 79,600 (down from ₹ 79,900).

: 79,600 (down from 79,900). iPhone 15 Plus : ₹ 89,600 (down from ₹ 89,900).

: 89,600 (down from 89,900). iPhone 14 : ₹ 69,600 (down from ₹ 69,900). The iPhone 14 Plus also sees a price reduction and now costs ₹ 79,600.

: 69,600 (down from 69,900). The iPhone 14 Plus also sees a price reduction and now costs 79,600. iPhone 13 : ₹ 59,600.

: 59,600. iPhone SE (entry-level model): ₹ 47,600 (down by ₹ 2,300 from ₹ 49,900).

Apple Drops iPhone Pro Model Prices for the First Time in History

Historically, Apple has never reduced the prices of its Pro models. Typically, Apple discontinues the Pro models whenever a new Pro model is introduced, but never discounts them. However, this price reduction in India marks a significant shift for the Cupertino giant in the Indian market.

