iPhones now cheaper in India; Apple cuts prices of iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14 and more by up to ₹5,900: Check new prices
iPhone models are now cheaper in India by up to 3-4%. Apple has slashed the prices after India's Union Budget dropped the customs duty on smartphones to 15%.
iPhone prices reduced in India: Apple has reduced the prices of its various iPhone models in India by up to ₹5,900, spanning from the top-end iPhone 15 Pro models to the entry-level iPhone SE. This change comes just a few days after the basic custom duty on mobile devices was reduced to 15%, down from 20%, as part of the Union Budget 2024.
Apple's new prices are now reflected on its India website, and customers can already start purchasing at these reduced rates. For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro 128GB model, which originally retailed for ₹1,34,900, now costs ₹1,29,800—marking a price drop of ₹5,100.
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
Also Read: iPhone Fold may soon be a reality, Apple reportedly signs deal to secure parts: Here's everything we know
mobile to buy?
How Much Will iPhones Cost Now – New iPhone India Prices
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: ₹1,54,000 (down from ₹1,59,900). This is a ₹5,900 price drop.
- iPhone 15 Pro: ₹1,29,800 (down from ₹1,34,900). This marks a ₹5,100 price drop (3.78%).
- iPhone 15 base model: ₹79,600 (down from ₹79,900).
- iPhone 15 Plus: ₹89,600 (down from ₹89,900).
- iPhone 14: ₹69,600 (down from ₹69,900). The iPhone 14 Plus also sees a price reduction and now costs ₹79,600.
- iPhone 13: ₹59,600.
- iPhone SE (entry-level model): ₹47,600 (down by ₹2,300 from ₹49,900).
Also Read: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 design, colour options and features revealed in a new leak, launching on August 13- Take a look
Apple Drops iPhone Pro Model Prices for the First Time in History
Historically, Apple has never reduced the prices of its Pro models. Typically, Apple discontinues the Pro models whenever a new Pro model is introduced, but never discounts them. However, this price reduction in India marks a significant shift for the Cupertino giant in the Indian market.
Also Read: How to check your EPF balance? Follow these simple steps using the UMANG app
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71721991568487