iQOO 13 battery and other key features details surface online ahead of official unveiling - All details

iQOO 13 is gearing up for launch in China and India soon. Recent listings on certification sites have revealed key details about its charging capabilities and expected specifications.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Oct 01 2024, 13:22 IST
iQOO 13 appears on certification sites, revealing key features and charging capabilities ahead of launch. (Representative image) (iQOO)

The iQOO 13 is set to make its debut in China soon, with hints of a launch in India anticipated for December. Recent activity on certification sites has revealed key details about this upcoming device. The phone recently surfaced on the 3C and MIIT certification platforms, signalling its approach to market readiness.

iQOO 13: 3C Certification Insights

On the 3C certification site, the iQOO 13 appears with the model number V2408A. This listing indicates the device will support 100W wired fast charging. This represents a change from its predecessor, the iQOO 12, which offered 120W charging capabilities.

More about IQOO 13 5G
IQOO 13 5G
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.8 inches Display Size
₹64,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iQOO 13: MIIT Certification Findings

The MIIT certification site also lists the iQOO 13 under the same model number. This entry indicates that the smartphone will support dual SIM functionality and 5G connectivity. Furthermore, the device is likely to operate on Android 14. It is important to note that the certification sites do not confirm the device's official name.

iQOO 13: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iQOO 13 is projected to feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, mirroring the specifications of the iQOO 12, but incorporating a panel manufactured by BOE. The device is likely to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, an upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC found in the previous model. Potential configurations include up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Camera specifications for the iQOO 13 suggest a shift to a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera, replacing the 50MP Omnivision OV50H found in the iQOO 12. It is expected to maintain a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultrawide lens and introduce a new 50MP Sony IMX826 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, diverging from the previous model's 64MP 3x OmniVision sensor. 

The recent 3C listing also hints that the iQOO 13 may come with an upgraded battery, likely featuring a 6,150mAh capacity, an increase from the 5,000mAh battery used in the iQOO 12.

First Published Date: 01 Oct, 13:22 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets