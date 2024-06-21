 Iqoo 13 camera, display, and battery details revealed ahead of launch: All details | Mobile News

Iqoo 13 camera, display, and battery details revealed ahead of launch: All details

Iqoo 13 is launching in a few months with major upgrades, know what it has to offer based on the recent leaks and rumours.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 21 2024, 11:48 IST
Icon
Iqoo 13 camera, display, and battery details revealed ahead of launch: All details
icon View all Images
Iqoo 13 camera, display, and battery revealed, check details. (iQOO)

The Iqoo 13 is a few months away from launch and rumours surrounding the smartphone have already started to flood. Last year, the flagship Iqoo 12 made headlines for its camera and performance capabilities, and now the company is working on the new generation model which is speculated to be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. In a recent leak, the camera, display, and battery information of the Iqoo 13 was tipped online, know what the smartphone is expected to offer.

Also read: Iqoo Z9 Turbo Plus to launch soon with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

Iqoo 13 rumoured specs

A tipster who goes by the name of Digital Chat Station shared a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo ( via 91Mobiles) claiming that the Iqoo 13 is expected to come with a glass body back and front. It was also revealed that the smartphone is rumoured to feature a 2K flat display, however, earlier, it was leaked that the Iqoo 13 will come with a curved display. Apart from the display perspective, the Iqoo 13 is expected to feature a triple-camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. 

Also read: Top 10 camera phones under 20000

In comparison to Iqoo 12, the main and ultra-wide cameras have restained similar resolution, but it included a 64MP 3x telephoto camera. The tipster also reveals the earlier rumoured specs that the upcoming Iqoo smartphone is suggested to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. However, in a recent leak, it was leaked that the Iqoo 13 is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery showcasing an upgrade from last year's 5000mAh battery.  In terms of charging, the smartphone will likely support a 100W fast charging but a previous claims to support 120W fast charging. Therefore, there are still some conflicts about the display and charging capabilities of the Iqoo 13.

Also read: IQOO Z9x 5G launched in India at Rs.12999

Lastly, the upcoming Iqoo 13 is speculated to come with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor which is the new privacy technology for keeping your device locked. Since the official launch is away, we must wait for the official reveal to confirm the rumoured specs.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 11:48 IST
Tags:
